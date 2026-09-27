Why isn’t Cristiano Ronaldo starting today for Portugal vs Norway in 2026-27 UEFA Nations League Matchday 2?

In a surprising turn of events, Cristiano Ronaldo won't start today for Portugal against Norway in Oslo in Matchday 2 of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League.

Contrary to what many expected, Cristiano Ronaldo‘s first games with Jorge Jesus as Portugal head coach haven’t been smooth sailing. After Ronaldo was subbed off during Portugal’s 1-0 win over Wales in the opening game of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League, Cristiano has now been left out of the starting lineup altogether for the away matchup against Erling Haaland’s Norway.

When the starting lineups for Portugal vs Norway were confirmed, eyebrows were raised. The decision is entirely strategic, as there are no reports of an injury or setback for Ronaldo. Instead, manager Jesus is simply resting Ronaldo while trying new options up front.

With Portugal set to play a total of four games during the extended international break, Jorge Jesus has enough reasons to rest the 41-year-old star. Thus, the thought process behind Ronaldo’s role today could be load management. Still, it’s shocking that he was rested in a pivotal matchup against Haaland and the Norwegian Vikings.

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Although he won’t start in Matchday 2 between Portugal and Norway in the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League, Ronaldo could get another shot at the Vikings on Oct. 4, when the two sides meet again on Portuguese soil. Jesus has managed Ronaldo for a long time at Al Nassr, so he knows when the veteran could use a chance to catch his breath.

Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal looks on.

Who will replace Ronaldo in Portugal’s lineup?

With Ronaldo taking a seat on Portugal’s bench during the Lusos’ visit to Oslo, Jorge Jesus has moved Goncalo Ramos into the starting striker role against Norway.

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The attacking trio for the Lusos will feature Joao Felix, who scored the game-winner against Wales, Francisco Conceicao, and Goncalo Ramos. Another notable absence from Portugal’s starting lineup is Vitinha, who is also resting amid an exhausting, rare four-match international break.

When are Ronaldo and Portugal playing next?

After taking on Norway on the road, Ronaldo and Portugal will have to face Denmark on Oct. 1 to close out the opening legs of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League Group D. On Oct. 4, Portugal will play their final game of the break at home against Norway.

vs Denmark on Oct. 1

vs Norway on Oct. 4

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Key takeaways