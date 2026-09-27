Trending topics:
Bolavip Logo
SOCCER SCHEDULE
UEFA Nations League

Norway vs Portugal LIVE: Nations League game is underway in Oslo!

Norway and Portugal face off in a barnburner match in the UEFA Nations League. Follow along for all the minute-by-minute coverage.

Norway vs Portugal
© Marius Nordnes & Carlos Rodrigues/Getty ImagesNorway vs Portugal

The UEFA Nations League Matchday 2 presents a top-tier matchup between Norway and Portugal. With strikers like Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland representing their countries, plenty of goals should be coming our way.

Portugal beat Wales 1-0 in Matchday 1 of the UEFA Nations League. While Cristiano Ronaldo played and had many opportunities, the fact is he couldn’t score, so he is hungry coming into this matchup.

+ Follow us

As for Norway, Erling Haaland actually scored twice en route to a 3-2 win over Denmark in a very contested match. Haaland is the leader and the soul of this team. Both have three points so the top of the group is at play.

6' - Portugal trying to press high! (0-0)

Norway was too comfortable so Portugal is pressing high now and it is working to wonders. Norway is not able to build up plays!

3' - Norway keeping the possession (0-0)

Norway is trying to make long possessions, while Portugal wishes to instill pace into the game.

Norway's tactic is getting the best in the styles' matchup.

0' - Game is underway! (0-0)

The first half is rolling at the Ullevaal Stadion!

Norway gets the first possession.

Today's referees

The guys in charge of commanding order and discipline for this game between Norway and Portugal are mainly French:

  • Ref: Francois Letexier
  • Assistant 1: Cyril Mugnier
  • Assistant 2: Mehdi Rahmouni
  • VAR: Bram Van Driessche (Belgium)
  • AVAR: Nicolas Rainville
  • Fourth official: Jeremie Pignard

When was the last time Ronaldo was benched in Portugal?

Cristiano Ronaldo isn't starting for Portugal vs Norway. The last time he didn't start a game for Portugal was back in September 2024, when Portugal played vs. Scotland.

Confirmed lineups for the game!

Portugal will end up using a 4-2-3-1 formation: Diogo Costa; Joao Cancelo, Renato Veiga, Ruben Dias, Nuno Mendes; Joao Palhinha, Joao Neves; Francisco Conceicao, Joao Felix, Pedro Neto; Goncalo Ramos.

Meanwhile, Norway will use a 4-3-3 formation: Orjan Nyland; Julian Ryerson, Kristoffer Ajer, Torbjorn Heggem, Fredrik Aursnes; Patrick Berg, Sander Berge, Martin Odegaard; Andreas Schjelderup, Antonio Nusa, Erling Haaland.

Trends for the Norway vs Portugal

  • Norway has won 3/4 most recent games against Portugal.
  • There's been at least three games in 6/7 last games between both teams.
  • Both teams have scored in 13/14 most recent games between them.
  • Norway scored first in 6/7 last games between these two teams.

Start time and how to watch

Norway vs Portugal will get underway at 2:45 PM ET (PT:11:45 AM)

Watch this 2026-28 UEFA Nations League match between Norway vs Portugal live in the USA on Fubo and ViX.

Welcome to our live blog for Norway vs Portugal!

It's a battle of star-studded teams between Norway and Portugal!

Follow along for the most complete coverage of this UEFA Nations League game!

Bruno Milano
Bruno Milano
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Advertisement
Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions