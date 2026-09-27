Norway vs Portugal LIVE: Nations League game is underway in Oslo!

Norway and Portugal face off in a barnburner match in the UEFA Nations League. Follow along for all the minute-by-minute coverage.

The UEFA Nations League Matchday 2 presents a top-tier matchup between Norway and Portugal. With strikers like Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland representing their countries, plenty of goals should be coming our way.

Portugal beat Wales 1-0 in Matchday 1 of the UEFA Nations League. While Cristiano Ronaldo played and had many opportunities, the fact is he couldn’t score, so he is hungry coming into this matchup.

As for Norway, Erling Haaland actually scored twice en route to a 3-2 win over Denmark in a very contested match. Haaland is the leader and the soul of this team. Both have three points so the top of the group is at play.