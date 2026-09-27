Goncalo Ramos excited after scoring for Portugal vs Norway with Cristiano Ronaldo benched by Jorge Jesus

After starting in place of Cristiano Ronaldo by decision of Jorge Jesus, forward Goncalo Ramos shared his excitement over scoring for Portugal against Norway in the UEFA Nations League.

Portugal secured a key victory against a tough Norway side, with the major news item being Cristiano Ronaldo starting on the bench while Goncalo Ramos played in his place. Jorge Jesus defended that decision, which ultimately yielded positive results.

Ramos expressed delight after scoring the winning goal for Portugal, sharing his thoughts with the press post-match: “Every moment is important. The most important thing is to show what I can do whenever I’m called upon and to contribute to the team. It was a demonstration of my work, of what I can offer the team, not just goals, but everything I do on the pitch.”

The decisive play came from a disastrous lapse in concentration by Orjan Nyland just three minutes after the equalizer. The veteran goalkeeper attempted a routine pass from the back, but delivered the ball directly to Ramos. The AC Milan forward needed no second invitation, showing great composure to chip the ball over the goalkeeper for the match-winner. He scored a third goal later on, but it was disallowed for offside.

Advertisement

Key victory secured by Portugal

Ronaldo, despite not playing any minutes after Jesus explained his reason for not starting him to grant that valuable opportunity to Ramos, showed his happiness following the match.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal during the UEFA Nations League 2026/27.

The visiting side struck first past the 15-minute mark following a run by Nuno Mendes down the left flank, who linked up with Pedro Neto to set up Joao Felix for the opening goal with a low shot into the corner.

Advertisement

Despite the initial blow, Norway pushed their attack through Antonio Nusa’s runs, Odegaard’s playmaking, and the constant threat of Erling Haaland. Goalkeeper Diogo Costa’s saves preserved the lead until halftime, but Scandinavian insistence found its reward in the 52nd minute when Haaland capitalized on a loose ball following a free kick to equalize at 1-1.

Finally came Ramos’ goal to make it 2-1. Portugal capitalized on goalkeeper Orjan Nyland’s mistakes to break a 14-game home undefeated streak for Norway and secure their second consecutive victory after previously beating Wales.

Key takeaways

Cristiano Ronaldo was benched as Goncalo Ramos started for Portugal.

as Goncalo Ramos started for Portugal. Erling Haaland equalized in the 52nd minute for Norway.

in the 52nd minute for Norway. A 14-game home undefeated streak was snapped for Norway.