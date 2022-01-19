Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo was glad to come back home and play for Manchester United. However, he might as well change his mind if they don't get back on track soon.

Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo sealed a majestic comeback to Manchester United at the beginning of the season. One of the greatest scorers of all time, it didn't take long before he made his presence felt on the pitch.

But Cristiano's heroics haven't been enough to lift the Red Devils back to the top of the English Premier League. If anything, the club has fared even worse since sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer midseason.

Now, Ronaldo's dream comeback could be cut short and be nothing more than a bullet point on his Wikipedia page, as he could force his way out of the team after just one season. The reason? United are unlikely to make it to the upcoming UEFA Champions League.

Cristiano To Leave Manchester United If They Don't Qualify For The Champions League

"SunSport understands that there have been talks this week between Ronaldo’s representatives and Richard Arnold who will become the club’s new Chief Executive at the start of next month," the Sun reported.

"The Ronaldo camp are concerned at the way the club is going with the team currently standing in seventh place in the Premier League. Ronaldo, who is 37 next month, is intent on continuing playing until he is 40 but wants to end his career as a winner and right now there is little chance of that happening at United," read the report.

Ronaldo Isn't Happy With His Teammates.

Moreover, it seems like the former Real Madrid stalwart is far from satisfied with his teammates' lack of effort and desire. Per the Sun, the lack of intensity and competitiveness could push him out of the team:

"Last week he hit out in an explosive interview about the attitude within the United camp," the Sun added. "He also suggested that some of the younger players at the club were not prepared to listen to advice from more experienced pros like himself."

"The five-time Champions League winner has been shocked at the lack of intensity at Carrington compared to what he was used to during his time at United between 2003 and 2009 before he left for Real Madrid and then Juventus," the report explained. "It has led to him becoming a frustrated and aloof figure at the club."

Ronaldo has missed a couple of games due to injury and he's already 37, yet he's still one of the best players in the world. They can't afford to let one of the biggest icons in club history just walk away again.