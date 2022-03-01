Cristiano Ronaldo made his audience go wild again with a surprising live stream on Instagram in which the Manchester United star showed once again one of his unusual training methods.

One of the most popular players on the planet, Cristiano Ronaldo has a large audience on social media that follows him not only because it admires the Manchester United star but also to see what he shares on the Internet.

Ronaldo is known for having an incredible work ethic and he constantly posts content related to his training methods, something that catches the eye of many users. That kind of content can go from the food he eats to more unusual habits like having ice baths or going into a sauna.

Pretty much anything he shares makes noise but especially when he shows how he takes care of his body. Recently, Ronaldo made Instagram go wild when he live streamed himself taking a shower in the cold - with his underwear on.

Over 500k viewers tune in to Cristiano Ronaldo's Instagram live

Ronaldo, who has shared more than once pictures or videos of himself during various of his recovery methods, surprised his audience with an Instagram live in which he was taking a shower in his garden.

The stream was short but impactful, with 677,000 users tuning in. Cristiano usually shows his fans how he prepares during the week, proving that it's not a coincidence that he continues to be in excellent shape at 37.

This season, however, things are not going great for Ronaldo at United and many people are starting to believe Father Time is catching up with him. But Cristiano revealed he plans to keep on playing for longer and it's clear that he'll continue to put in the work to be able to do so.