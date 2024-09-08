Cristiano Ronaldo snubs Di Maria among other former teammates while choosing favorite player

In an engaging back-and-forth between Cristiano Ronaldo and Ferdinand, Portuguese star chose standout player over Angel Di Maria, who has been overlooked by CR7 several times before.

The figure of Cristiano Ronaldo always stirs reactions with any move or statement he makes. In this instance, an entertaining back-and-forth unfolded between him and his former Manchester United teammate Rio Ferdinand, who asked Ronaldo to choose between certain players. The twist? Ronaldo ended up selecting another teammate over the Argentine star Angel Di Maria.

The YouTube channel UR Cristiano provided the perfect setting for a fun game between Cristiano Ronaldo and his former teammate Rio Ferdinand. Ferdinand challenged Ronaldo to choose between different football players, adding an entertaining twist to their interaction.

When it came time to choose between Argentine star and current World Cup champion Angel Di Maria and his contender, CR7 did not hesitate to pick the other player. The player in question is none other than David Beckham, one of the current owners of Inter Miami and the key figure responsible for Lionel Messi‘s signing with the Herons.

In this round of questions, it was one of the fastest answers from the Portuguese striker, perhaps due to the close relationship that Cristiano and Beckham developed during their time together at Manchester United.

The intriguing choice between Benzema and Mbappe

In line with the questions and answers between Cristiano Ronaldo and Rio Ferdinand, it was time to tackle one of the most challenging questions in the entire questionnaire. The question compared French forwards Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema.

Toward the end of the questionnaire, Ferdinand put Cristiano Ronaldo on the spot, making him choose between his rival from Al Ittihad and the recent galactic signing of Real Madrid.

When it seemed that the final choice would likely be Karim Benzema, given their years together and the numerous goals they scored for Real Madrid, the Portuguese star ultimately chose one of the forwards of the moment, Kylian Mbappe.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his immediate future

Cristiano Ronaldo is focused on the UEFA Nations League doubleheader representing Portugal. His first match was a 2-1 victory over Croatia, a game highlighted by his historic milestone of reaching 900 career goals.

Not content with that, the Al Nassr forward recently declared his goal of surpassing the 1,000 career goals mark. While challenging given his age, for players of his caliber, virtually nothing is impossible.

After playing the second Nations League match against Scotland, CR7 will return to Saudi Arabia to rejoin his coach at Al Nassr and continue his campaign in the Saudi Pro League, where his team is currently in fifth place.