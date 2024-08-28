Cristiano Ronaldo takes subtle dig at Pele when talking about his career goals

Football statistics are in constant flux, and as time goes on, new stars emerge and break records once thought unbreakable. Cristiano Ronaldo‘s debut in professional football just over 20 years ago has led him to shatter every record in his path. One of the Portuguese forward’s primary goals is to surpass Pele‘s incredible tally of goals.

However, there is significant uncertainty regarding the number of goals scored by O Rei during his professional playing career. The limited technology available during the time when the Santos and Brazilian national team star was active means that many believe his final goal count may not be accurate.

Pele is credited with 643 ‘official’ goals for Santos, while the total number of his career goals is also a topic of debate, with FIFA estimating it at 767. However, for many in his home country and those who witnessed him play, the actual total is believed to be much higher.

According to Santos historian Odir Cunha, ‘Pelé scored 1,091 goals for Santos and 1,282 throughout his entire career. Of these, 448 were scored in what would be considered friendlies and international friendly tournaments.’

Ex-Brazilian Footballer Pele at the Draw for the 2002 World Cup at the BEXCO Convention Centre, Busan, South Korea.

Cristiano Ronaldo and a suggestive message to Pele

The Al Nassr star is nearing the 900-goal mark in his career, and in an interview with his former teammate Rio Ferdinand on his YouTube channel URCristiano, he referenced the goal tallies of both himself and others. Although he didn’t name him directly, he made a clear allusion to Pele’s statistics.

CR7 left a clear message regarding his goal tally: “Soon I will reach 1000 goals.Difference between me & others is that you can watch all these goals on video & they are in front of you.”

Cristiano Ronaldo interview with Rio Ferdinand.

CR7 responds to criticisms of his achievements

After being regarded as one of the greatest players in football history, it’s natural to attract both admirers and critics. In this context, Cristiano Ronaldo shared his stance with Rio Ferdinand during their exclusive interview:

“I scored 60 goals this season, and now they are talking and saying you didn’t score in the Euros. What’s the problem? I scored 130 goals with Portugal. I’m the top scorer in history. I will set the bar high. I will soon score my 900th goal and then it will be my 1000th.”, Ronaldo stated.

