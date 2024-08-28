Trending topics:
Soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo takes subtle dig at Pele when talking about his career goals

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo and the controversy surrounding Pele's career goal count.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal looks on as he warms up prior to the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Turkiye and Portugal at Football Stadium Dortmund on June 22, 2024 in Dortmund, Germany.
© Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Portugal looks on as he warms up prior to the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Turkiye and Portugal at Football Stadium Dortmund on June 22, 2024 in Dortmund, Germany.

By Matías Persuh

Football statistics are in constant flux, and as time goes on, new stars emerge and break records once thought unbreakable. Cristiano Ronaldo‘s debut in professional football just over 20 years ago has led him to shatter every record in his path. One of the Portuguese forward’s primary goals is to surpass Pele‘s incredible tally of goals.

However, there is significant uncertainty regarding the number of goals scored by O Rei during his professional playing career. The limited technology available during the time when the Santos and Brazilian national team star was active means that many believe his final goal count may not be accurate.

Pele is credited with 643 ‘official’ goals for Santos, while the total number of his career goals is also a topic of debate, with FIFA estimating it at 767. However, for many in his home country and those who witnessed him play, the actual total is believed to be much higher.

According to Santos historian Odir Cunha, ‘Pelé scored 1,091 goals for Santos and 1,282 throughout his entire career. Of these, 448 were scored in what would be considered friendlies and international friendly tournaments.’

Pele

Ex-Brazilian Footballer Pele at the Draw for the 2002 World Cup at the BEXCO Convention Centre, Busan, South Korea.

Cristiano Ronaldo and a suggestive message to Pele

The Al Nassr star is nearing the 900-goal mark in his career, and in an interview with his former teammate Rio Ferdinand on his YouTube channel URCristiano, he referenced the goal tallies of both himself and others. Although he didn’t name him directly, he made a clear allusion to Pele’s statistics.

Advertisement

CR7 left a clear message regarding his goal tally: “Soon I will reach 1000 goals.Difference between me & others is that you can watch all these goals on video & they are in front of you.”

Cristiano Ronaldo Rio Ferdinand

Cristiano Ronaldo interview with Rio Ferdinand.

Advertisement

CR7 responds to criticisms of his achievements

After being regarded as one of the greatest players in football history, it’s natural to attract both admirers and critics. In this context, Cristiano Ronaldo shared his stance with Rio Ferdinand during their exclusive interview:

“I scored 60 goals this season, and now they are talking and saying you didn’t score in the Euros. What’s the problem? I scored 130 goals with Portugal. I’m the top scorer in history. I will set the bar high. I will soon score my 900th goal and then it will be my 1000th.”, Ronaldo stated.

Advertisement
Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal celebrates scoring the team’s first penalty in the penalty shoot out during the UEFA EURO 2024 quarter-final match between Portugal and France at Volksparkstadion on July 05, 2024 in Hamburg, Germany.

matías persuh
Matías Persuh

Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Since then, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has interviewed players and coaches. Matias has also participated as a columnist in various radio shows. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Slovenian, he displays great enthusiasm when analyzing NBA and NFL games. In addition, he regularly follows major competitions such as the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering the most resonant news and reports to the audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NBA Rumors: Bad news for fans who want to see Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic playing together
NBA

NBA Rumors: Bad news for fans who want to see Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic playing together

NFL News: CeeDee Lamb sends big warning after signing contract extension with Dallas Cowboys
NFL

NFL News: CeeDee Lamb sends big warning after signing contract extension with Dallas Cowboys

NFL players declare the best QB behind Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes in revealing ESPN poll
NFL

NFL players declare the best QB behind Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes in revealing ESPN poll

Carlo Ancelotti makes something clear about Kylian Mbappe's early critics at Real Madrid
Soccer

Carlo Ancelotti makes something clear about Kylian Mbappe's early critics at Real Madrid

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo