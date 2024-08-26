Cristiano Ronaldo on his future plans: Al Nassr star addresses possibility of coaching

The future of Cristiano Ronaldo after Al Nassr and the possibility of coaching a club.

The career of Al Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo is slowly approaching its end. The 39-year-old Portuguese player insists that he still has a lot to offer both at his club and with his national team, which extends his decision even further. As he contemplates life after retiring from playing, many wonder if his ultimate path will lead him to become a coach at some team.

With the new season just underway, Al Nassr is aiming to dethrone the reigning champion, Al Hilal, led by Neymar Jr. Despite his age and illustrious career, Ronaldo remains as relevant as ever and is eager to secure his first title in Saudi Arabia, where he is close to his 900 career goals.

CR7 landed in Asia following a difficult-to-ignore multimillion-dollar offer, after a glorious career in Europe where he won nearly everything with top teams like Real Madrid, Juventus, and Manchester United. The promise of stability and the future expansion of the Saudi league convinced the Portuguese star to sign there.

As his career, filled with both personal and collective trophies, nears its end, Cristiano Ronaldo will seek redemption in Arabia. Many speculate that his retirement may come sooner rather than later, not due to his physical condition but because of his age and desire to continue competing.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr looks on prior the Saudi Super Cup Final match between Al Nassr and Al Hilal at Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Abha, Saudi Arabia.

His future with the Portugal national team

Following a disappointing Euro 2024 for Portugal, there was much speculation about Cristiano Ronaldo potentially leaving the national team. However, it appears that the forward’s plans remain focused on continuing his international career.

In an interview with the Portuguese channel NOW, Cristiano stated: “When I leave the national team, I won’t give anyone advance notice; it will be a very spontaneous decision on my part, but also one that is well thought out.”

“But right now, what I want is to help the national team in its upcoming matches. We have the Nations League ahead, and I would really like to play.”, he finally concluded.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal looks dejected after defeat to France in the Penalty Shootout during the UEFA EURO 2024 quarter-final match between Portugal and France at Volksparkstadion on July 05, 2024 in Hamburg, Germany.

Cristiano Ronaldo and the possibility of becoming a coach

While there has been ongoing speculation about what will happen once Cristiano Ronaldo retires from professional play, many have ventured to predict that we might see CR7 back on the sidelines, but this time as a coach.

Regarding this situation, Ronaldo stated: “In my mind, at the moment, the possibility of being a head coach or coaching any team doesn’t cross my mind. I haven’t even considered it; it’s never been something I’ve thought about.”

“I don’t see my future going in that direction. I see myself doing other things outside of football, but only God knows what the future holds,” he added.

