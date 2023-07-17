Cristiano Ronaldo shocked the world by signing for Al-Nassr in January after a successful stint in Europe. Only a few months later, the soccer community saw another legend leave the Old Continent as Lionel Messi decided to sign for MLS side Inter Miami.

While it feels strange not to see these two superstars playing in the world’s most popular leagues, it also means a huge opportunity for Saudi Arabian and US soccer, respectively.

But comparisons seem to be inevitable, and now many wonder who’s in a more competitive environment, Ronaldo or Messi. The Portuguese star didn’t hesitate to share his thoughts about it.

Ronaldo says Saudi Pro League is much better than MLS even after Messi’s arrival

Speaking to Portuguese media, Ronaldo closed the door on a potential return to Europe. “I’m 100% sure I won’t return to any European club. I opened the way to Saudi league and now all the players are coming here,” he said.

When asked about the prospect of playing in the United States since Messi is there, the Al-Nassr star said no, claiming the Saudi Pro League is “much better” than Major League Soccer.

At 38 and with five UEFA Champions League titles under his belt, Ronaldo doesn’t look interested in playing in Europe anymore. His move to Al-Nassr has certainly made the Gulf state a realistic landing spot for other world-renowned players, but Messi has also been attracting star players to MLS in just a few weeks.