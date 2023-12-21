Cristiano Ronaldo to take old club to court over unpaid wages

Cristiano Ronaldo has been talking with the Turin Prosecutor’s Office and is strongly considering bringing up charges against former club Juventus. The reason? CR7 is claiming that Juve owes him over $20 million in wages that were owed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s lawyers made the claim on Wednesday, but the brass of the Vecchia Signora claim that the Al Nassr star relinquished those funds when he moved to Manchester United.

CR7 played three seasons and 1 game with 101 goals in 134 league games. Cristiano Ronaldo was able to win 5 titles with the Italian Old Lady. 2019/20 was Ronaldo’s best season with 37 goals in 46 games across all competitions.

Court case between Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo

The case is said to be heard next year with a resolution coming sometime in April of 2024. Juventus is stating that during the coronavirus pandemic the club had to resort to two financial means to stay afloat.

One was that all player salaries were deferred, the second was that the club spoke to the highest earners to take a pay cut until the club could pay them back later.

Argentine Paulo Dybala also spoke to the Turin Prosecutor but later reached an agreement with Juventus for back wages in the range of €3 million.



