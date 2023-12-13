25 greatest players to play for the ‘Old Lady’ Juventus

Juventus is the team of excellence in Italy, the Italian Old Lady has won 36 championships in Serie A, 14 Coppa Italia’s, 2 UEFA Champions Leagues, and 2 Club World Cups (known as the Intercontinental Cup).

Founded in 1897 by a group of Torinese students, the club has worn a black and white striped home kit since 1903.

Here are 25 of the greatest players to ever suit up for Juventus, one of soccer’s most famous and historic clubs.

Alessandro Del Piero

Del Piero, a Juventus legend, captained the team and won numerous Serie A titles. He is the club’s all-time leading scorer and played a pivotal role in their success, notably in the 1996 Champions League triumph.

Gianluigi Buffon

Regarded as one of the greatest goalkeepers, Buffon spent the majority of his career at Juventus, winning multiple Serie A titles and playing a key role in the team’s defensive success.

Michel Platini

Platini’s Juventus era in the ’80s included multiple Serie A titles and a European Cup triumph in 1985. He was a three-time Ballon d’Or winner during his illustrious career.

Roberto Baggio

Baggio’s time at Juventus featured Serie A titles and UEFA Cup success. The talented forward, known for his technical skills, played a crucial role in the team during the ’90s.

Paolo Rossi

Rossi achieved legendary status after leading Italy to World Cup glory in 1982. At Juventus, he contributed to Serie A victories and played a significant role in their European campaigns.

Giampiero Boniperti

Boniperti was a prolific goal-scorer and captain for Juventus. His tenure included multiple Serie A titles, and he later served the club as president.

Dino Zoff

Zoff, a legendary goalkeeper, played a key role in Juventus’ success during the ’70s. He was part of the team that won the club’s first Serie A title in 1972.

Omar Sivori

Sivori was a gifted forward and Ballon d’Or winner during his time at Juventus. His contributions helped the team secure Serie A titles in the early ’60s.

Antonio Cabrini

A versatile player, Cabrini played a crucial role in Juventus’ defense during the late ’70s and early ’80s, contributing to numerous Serie A and European successes.

Giorgio Chiellini

Chiellini is a defensive stalwart, captaining Juventus to multiple Serie A titles and reaching Champions League finals. His leadership and defensive prowess have been instrumental.

Claudio Marchisio

Marchisio, a product of the Juventus youth academy, played a vital role in the midfield, contributing to several Serie A triumphs and reaching the Champions League final in 2015.

Gaetano Scirea

An iconic defender, Scirea won numerous Serie A titles and played a pivotal role in Juventus’ European successes during the late ’70s and early ’80s.

David Trezeguet

Trezeguet, a clinical striker, was a key figure in Juventus’ attack, winning Serie A titles and reaching the UEFA Champions League final in 2003.

Pavel Nedvěd

Nedvěd’s dynamic midfield presence was crucial for Juventus, contributing to Serie A titles and reaching the Champions League final in 2003.

John Charles

Charles, a versatile forward, achieved success with Juventus in the 1950s, winning Serie A titles and leaving a lasting impact on the club’s history.

Andrea Pirlo

Pirlo’s elegant playmaking skills were showcased at Juventus, where he played a key role in winning Serie A titles and reaching the UEFA Champions League final in 2015.

Zinedine Zidane

Zidane’s time at Juventus saw him become one of the world’s best midfielders, contributing to Serie A titles and reaching the Champions League final in 1997.

Fabio Capello

Capello, both as a player and later as a coach, played a significant role in Juventus’ success, winning Serie A titles and reaching the Champions League final in 2003.

Franco Causio

Causio, a skillful winger, played a crucial role in Juventus’ Serie A victories and European campaigns during the ’70s.

Marco Tardelli

Tardelli, a midfielder known for his work rate, contributed to Juventus’ success, winning Serie A titles and the European Cup during the early ’80s.

Alessio Tacchinardi

Tacchinardi was a reliable midfielder for Juventus, contributing to multiple Serie A titles and showcasing his defensive prowess.

Angelo Peruzzi

Peruzzi, a highly regarded goalkeeper, played a crucial role in Juventus’ defense, winning Serie A titles and reaching the Champions League final in 2003.

Ciro Ferrara

Ferrara, a solid defender, was a key part of Juventus’ backline during the ’90s, contributing to Serie A victories and reaching the UEFA Champions League final in 1998.

Roberto Boninsegna

Boninsegna, a talented forward, had a successful stint at Juventus, winning Serie A titles and contributing to the team’s attacking prowess.

Paolo Montero

Montero, a tenacious defender, played a crucial role in Juventus’ defense during the late ’90s, contributing to Serie A titles and reaching the Champions League final in 1998.