Mbappe cracks into Champions League’s top five all-time scorers with Ronaldo, Messi leading the list

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe climbed into the top five on the Champions League all-time goalscoring list, joining an elite group still led by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Real Madrid opened their account against Inter Milan in the 14th minute of the first half. With that 1-0 lead, Kylian Mbappe entered the top five on the all-time Champions League scoring list, though Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi remain well ahead at the top.

The opening goal for Real Madrid stemmed from a defensive error by the visitors. Yann Bisseck lost possession on the way out; Brahim Diaz, who started in place of Bernardo Silva and Arda Guler, provided a one-touch assist, and Mbappe beat Alessandro Bastoni in a one-on-one to open the scoring.

With his goal against Inter, Mbappe reached 71 Champions League goals, tying fellow Real Madrid icon Raul Gonzalez for fifth on the all-time list. Notably, Mbappe achieved the mark in 99 matches compared to Raul’s 142.

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69 goals behind Cristiano Ronaldo

Four historic names still stand ahead of him: Karim Benzema, Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi, and all-time leader Cristiano Ronaldo, who sits at 140 goals. A 69-goal gap still separates Mbappe from Ronaldo, leaving a long road ahead.

With his goal against Inter, Kylian Mbappé became the fifth-highest scorer in Champions League history 🔝 pic.twitter.com/GbbCW8BFMM — Bolavip US (@bolavipus) September 8, 2026

Here is how the top UEFA Champions League goalscorers stand following the Frenchman’s strike:

140 : Cristiano Ronaldo (POR, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus)

: Cristiano Ronaldo (POR, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus) 129 : Lionel Messi (ARG, Barcelona, PSG)

: Lionel Messi (ARG, Barcelona, PSG) 109 : Robert Lewandowski (POL, Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, Barcelona)

: Robert Lewandowski (POL, Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, Barcelona) 90 : Karim Benzema (FRA, Lyon, Real Madrid)

: Karim Benzema (FRA, Lyon, Real Madrid) 71 : Raul Gonzalez (ESP, Real Madrid, Schalke)

: Raul Gonzalez (ESP, Real Madrid, Schalke) 71: Kylian Mbappe (FRA, Monaco, PSG, Real Madrid)

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Mbappe standing out as the star

Despite a period of uncertainty for Real Madrid last season, Mbappe continued to excel and demonstrate why he is among the top players on the planet, even finishing as the top scorer. Before kick-off, Mbappe received his award from Luis Figo for finishing as last season’s tournament top scorer with 15 goals.

In Jose Mourinho’s return, Mbappe will continue to play a central role, with the Champions League serving as the ideal stage. Inter shot themselves in the foot again before the half-hour mark, with Martinez attempting a Cruyff turn in his own box, only for Federico Valverde to poke the ball away from him and into the net. Real Madrid ended up winning the game 2-1.