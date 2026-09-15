Sao Paulo vs Boca Juniors: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for Copa Sudamericana game on September 15, 2026

Sao Paulo host Boca Juniors at MorumBIS in the decisive second leg of their Copa Sudamericana quarterfinal. Boca lead 1-0 from the first leg, with a semifinal spot at stake. Find out how to watch in the USA.

Match Summary Match Sao Paulo vs Boca Juniors Tournament Copa Sudamericana Date Tuesday, September 15, 2026 Time 8:30 PM ET / 5:30 PM PT TV Channels beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español Live Stream Fubo, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

How to watch Sao Paulo vs Boca Juniors in the USA

For viewers in the United States, the game will be available on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español. The match is also available to stream through Fubo and beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Can I watch Sao Paulo vs Boca Juniors for free?

Fubo currently offers a 5-day free trial on its eligible plans, giving new eligible subscribers a legal way to watch the match without paying during the trial period. The service lists a five-day trial for its Sports + News, Pro, Elite and Latino plans.

Advertisement

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

This is a straight knockout clash for a place in the Copa Sudamericana semifinals. Boca Juniors won the first leg 1-0 at La Bombonera on September 8, with Miguel Merentiel scoring seven minutes into the second half. The result gave the Argentine side a narrow advantage heading to Brazil, while Sao Paulo now need to overturn the deficit at MorumBIS.

Miguel Merentiel with Leandro Paredes and Lautaro Blanco during the Copa CONMEBOL Sudamericana 2026 Quarter-final (Source: Marcos Brindicci/Getty Images)

The equation is simple for Sao Paulo: a two-goal victory sends the Brazilian club through to the semifinals, while a one-goal win would send the series to a penalty shootout. Boca, meanwhile, can advance with a draw or by winning again.

Advertisement

The winner will face the survivor of Vasco da Gama vs. Independiente Santa Fe in the semifinals. Sao Paulo will have to solve the problem without captain and striker Jonathan Calleri, who is suspended after receiving his third yellow card of the competition in the first leg.

He had started against Boca after returning to the lineup, but his suspension leaves Dorival Junior looking for another attacking option for the decisive match. Gustavo Santana is among the candidates after already making an impact off the bench in Buenos Aires.

What time is the Sao Paulo vs Boca Juniors match?

The Sao Paulo vs Boca Juniors match kicks off Tuesday, September 15, at 8:30 PM ET at MorumBIS in Sao Paulo. For viewers across the United States, here are the local start times:

Advertisement