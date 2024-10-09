Cristiano Ronaldo ‘urging’ Al-Nassr to sign major Manchester City star

Cristiano Ronaldo is in his final season, as per contract, with Al-Nassr in the quest to win a championship; for that, he wants some help from one of the best players at Manchester City.

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to have a big season for Al-Nassr; it’s the season in which his contract expires and could be his last in the Saudi Pro League. Former AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli is now in command, and the club is off to a good start, winning four out of six games and remaining undefeated.

The problem is, Neymar’s Al-Hilal is the winner of all six of their games so far. CR7 is off to his usual start with five goals in six games. Still, in order to make that push and overtake Al-Hilal in the standings, Al-Nassr needs help.

According to the Daily Mail, help could be on its way in the form of Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, who is also in the final year of his City deal and could be moving on from the club after ten seasons.

Kevin De Bruyne on Al-Nassr’s radar

According to the report, Cristiano Ronaldo personally asked the heads at Al-Nassr to sign De Bruyne, who is currently injured but has one goal in four Premier League games for Man City this season.

In February, Saudi Pro League officials signaled their intention to ramp up efforts to attract De Bruyne from the Premier League. De Bruyne has been silent on his future at the moment, but there could also be a move to sister club NYCFC in Major League Soccer in the works.

“At my age, you have to be open to everything. You’re talking about incredible amounts of money in what may be the end of my career. Sometimes you have to think about that,” De Bruyne stated to Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws at the time.

Kevin De Bruyne is renowned for his exceptional passing, vision, and playmaking abilities. A key player for Manchester City, he has consistently been instrumental in their success, helping the team secure multiple titles.