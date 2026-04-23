Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr make history after reaching AFC Champions League Two final

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr secured their place in the 2026 AFC Champions League Two final after demolishing Qatar’s Al Ahli 5-1. The victory leaves the Portuguese superstar just one match away from lifting his first official silverware since arriving in Saudi Arabia.

By clinching their spot in the final, Al Nassr made history for Saudi soccer. According to ESPN, they are the first team from the Kingdom to ever reach the final stage of the AFC Champions League Two.

The stage is now set for a clash against Japan’s Gamba Osaka on May 16 at Al Awwal Park. A victory would be monumental: it would mark Ronaldo’s first official trophy since joining in 2023 and the first time a Saudi club has claimed this specific continental title.

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A potential dream season for Cristiano Ronaldo

The Portuguese star is on the verge of a historic campaign in Saudi Arabia as he remains in contention for multiple tites. After enduring three seasons without lifting an official trophy, Ronaldo now has a genuine opportunity to secure two different titles with Al Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with Angelo after scoring for Al Nassr. (Getty Images)

His first path to glory lies in the AFC Champions League Two, where he is just one win away from continental success if he can defeat Gamba Osaka in the final. Simultaneously, Al Nassr have emerged as the heavy favorites to reclaim the Saudi Pro League title, currently sitting at the top of the standings with 76 points and only five matches remaining to secure the championship.

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Another shot at final glory for Ronaldo

This will not be the first time Cristiano has reached a final with Al Nassr, as the Portuguese star has already seen three major opportunities to lift his first trophy in Saudi Arabia slip away.

He previously suffered two heartbreaking defeats at the hands of Al Hilal in both the 2024 Saudi Super Cup and the 2024 King’s Cup. His most recent appearance in a championship match came in the 2025-26 Saudi Super Cup, where Al Nassr fell just short after losing to Al Ahli in a tense penalty shootout.

This upcoming AFC Champions League Two final represents a crucial chance for Ronaldo to finally break that streak and secure the silverware that has eluded him since his arrival.