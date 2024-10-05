Trending topics:
SAUDI PRO LEAGUE

Cristiano Ronaldo’s secret to penalty perfection with Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring for Al-Nassr in their 3-0 victory over Al-Orobah in the Saudi Pro League, converting a penalty with precision that left the goalkeeper with no chance. However, a small detail before the kick caught everyone’s attention.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League
© Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

On Saturday, Al-Nassr’s win against Al-Orobah pushed them into the top three of the Saudi Pro League standings, with Sadio Mane netting two goals and Cristiano Ronaldo scoring one from the penalty spot. But it wasn’t just the goal that sparked interest, it was CR7’s pre-kick routine that intrigued spectators.

As Argentine referee Yael Falcon Perez signaled for the penalty to be taken, cameras zoomed in on Ronaldo as he closed his eyes, took a deep breath, and cleared his mind. This brief moment of mental focus appeared to help him decide where to place the ball, and he proceeded to fire home a flawless penalty to give Al-Nassr the lead.

This concentration technique seems to be a new addition to Cristiano’s routine since joining Al-Nassr. During his time with Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus, this particular pre-shot ritual was not as prominent. However, it has proven highly effective in Saudi Arabia.

Advertisement

Since joining Al-Nassr, Ronaldo has taken 17 penalties in regular time, converting every single one. His last miss from the spot for a club came on February 4, 2022, while playing for Manchester United against Middlesbrough in the FA Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates after scoring the 1st goal during the Saudi Pro League match between Al Ettifaq and Al Nassr at Al Ettifaq Stadium on September 20, 2024 in Ad Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

Advertisement

Al-Nassr’s current standing

With the 3-0 win, Al-Nassr capitalized on Al-Shabab’s loss, moving up to third in the Saudi Pro League standings with 14 points. They now trail Karim Benzema’s Al-Ittihad, who have 15 points, and Neymar’s Al-Hilal, sitting at the top with 18.

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo shines with goal and assist in Al Nassr\&#039;s victory in Saudi Pro League

see also

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo shines with goal and assist in Al Nassr"s victory in Saudi Pro League

What’s next for Ronaldo?

Cristiano Ronaldo will now shift his focus to international duty, joining the Portugal national team for UEFA Nations League matches against Poland on October 12 and Scotland on October 15. After the FIFA break, he will return to Al-Nassr for key matchups against Al-Shabab in the Saudi Pro League and Iran’s Esteghlal in the AFC Champions League Elite.

Advertisement
alejandro lopez vega
Alejandro Lopez Vega

Alejandro Lopez Vega is a seasoned sports journalist who joined Bolavip US in October 2024. With more than thirteen years of experience in news writing, sports analysis, and event coverage, he specializes in soccer and basketball. Fluent in both Spanish and English, Alejandro has worked with various media outlets in Rosario, Argentina, such as Radio La Red and Radio Mitre. He has also been part of the Communication and Press Department for the soccer teams Newell's Old Boys and Central Córdoba. In addition to his journalism career, Alejandro is a lawyer, having graduated from the Universidad Nacional de Rosario, which brings a unique legal perspective to his sports analysis, going beyond the athletic aspects of events.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL News: Chiefs DT Chris Jones issues warning to Saints, calls out former teammates
NFL

NFL News: Chiefs DT Chris Jones issues warning to Saints, calls out former teammates

NBA News: Ben Simmons gets real about his injury struggles during last season
NBA

NBA News: Ben Simmons gets real about his injury struggles during last season

NBA News: Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James explains which is the best offense in the NBA
NBA

NBA News: Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James explains which is the best offense in the NBA

NBA News: Russell Westbrook’s big plans to elevate Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets
NBA

NBA News: Russell Westbrook’s big plans to elevate Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo