Cristiano Ronaldo’s secret to penalty perfection with Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring for Al-Nassr in their 3-0 victory over Al-Orobah in the Saudi Pro League, converting a penalty with precision that left the goalkeeper with no chance. However, a small detail before the kick caught everyone’s attention.

On Saturday, Al-Nassr’s win against Al-Orobah pushed them into the top three of the Saudi Pro League standings, with Sadio Mane netting two goals and Cristiano Ronaldo scoring one from the penalty spot. But it wasn’t just the goal that sparked interest, it was CR7’s pre-kick routine that intrigued spectators.

As Argentine referee Yael Falcon Perez signaled for the penalty to be taken, cameras zoomed in on Ronaldo as he closed his eyes, took a deep breath, and cleared his mind. This brief moment of mental focus appeared to help him decide where to place the ball, and he proceeded to fire home a flawless penalty to give Al-Nassr the lead.

This concentration technique seems to be a new addition to Cristiano’s routine since joining Al-Nassr. During his time with Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus, this particular pre-shot ritual was not as prominent. However, it has proven highly effective in Saudi Arabia.

Since joining Al-Nassr, Ronaldo has taken 17 penalties in regular time, converting every single one. His last miss from the spot for a club came on February 4, 2022, while playing for Manchester United against Middlesbrough in the FA Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates after scoring the 1st goal during the Saudi Pro League match between Al Ettifaq and Al Nassr at Al Ettifaq Stadium on September 20, 2024 in Ad Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

Al-Nassr’s current standing

With the 3-0 win, Al-Nassr capitalized on Al-Shabab’s loss, moving up to third in the Saudi Pro League standings with 14 points. They now trail Karim Benzema’s Al-Ittihad, who have 15 points, and Neymar’s Al-Hilal, sitting at the top with 18.

What’s next for Ronaldo?

Cristiano Ronaldo will now shift his focus to international duty, joining the Portugal national team for UEFA Nations League matches against Poland on October 12 and Scotland on October 15. After the FIFA break, he will return to Al-Nassr for key matchups against Al-Shabab in the Saudi Pro League and Iran’s Esteghlal in the AFC Champions League Elite.