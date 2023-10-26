Cristiano Ronaldo after brace for Al-Nassr: 'I’m different from the others'

Cristiano Ronaldo made headlines this week as he stole the show for Al-Nassr in a seven-goal thriller. The Portuguese superstar scored twice for the Saudi Arabian team in its 4-3 win over Al-Duhail in the 2023 AFC Champions League group stage.

The 38-year-old scored both goals with his weak foot. First, he found the net with an amazing strike from outside the box, sending the ball to the top left corner. Only a few minutes later, the former Manchester United star found the net with a volley, also with his left foot.

“I don’t care about the records, I think about enjoying the moment,” Ronaldo said postgame. “Our team is improving, our coach and the coaching staff have helped Al Nassr to be a top team. I’m having fun, that’s the key word for what I’ve been doing.“

Ronaldo is still the same

Ronaldo’s brace saw him extend his lead as the world’s top scorer in 2023 with 43 goals. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner admitted he’s happy about his current form, which he credits to coach Castro and his Al-Nassr teammates. And Cristiano once again put himself in a tier above the rest.

“It would be a lie to say that I’m not happy to score goals and be playing well, but Cristiano is not like the others. I’m different from the others, that’s why I keep playing and I’ve done things well. My performances happen through the help of coaches and teammates, that’s why I’ve been at the highest level and that for me is the most important thing. It is to enjoy the moment and continue to help Al Nassr and the national team.”

Some things never change. Ronaldo may have left Europe, and the Saudi Pro League may not be as competitive as other tournaments. But the veteran striker continues to take the spotlight, and his mentality remains unchanged.

A goal-scoring machine

Ronaldo’s fantastic goalscoring record this year is just an extension of his prolific career. The Portuguese legend boasts 862 goals in 1,190 appearances throughout his career, making him one of the greatest scorers of all time.

Real Madrid got to see Ronaldo in his prime, as the forward became the club’s all-time top scorer with 450 goals. But he also left his mark at Manchester United (145 goals) and Juventus (101 goals).

SURVEY Will Ronaldo finish the year as the world\'s top scorer? Will Ronaldo finish the year as the world\'s top scorer? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

On top of that, Ronaldo holds the record for being the international top scorer with 127 goals in 203 caps with the Portuguese national team. In addition, he already has 34 goals with Al-Nassr.