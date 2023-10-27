Lionel Messi's former coach says Cristiano Ronaldo is the best player in the world

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr look unstoppable in the AFC Champions League following a 4-3 win against Al Duhail. They are in total control of Group C with nine points after three matches.

After the game, Christophe Galtier, the head coach of the Qatari team, sparked a huge controversy just days before the Ballon d’Or ceremony in which Lionel Messi is the favorite and CR7 doesn’t appear among the finalists.

“When you face Ronaldo, there isn’t much you can do. He scored two beautiful goals. I can’t find words to describe it. What he did today is extraordinary for a 38-year-old player. He continues to be the best player in the world.”

Of course, this is a massive shot at Lionel Messi considering Galtier was his coach a few months ago with PSG. That project was a big failure with other names such as Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

Who will win the Ballon d’Or 2023?

Despite Galtier’s statements, Lionel Messi is the overwhelming favorite to win his eighth Ballon d’Or. The spectacular ceremony will take place next Monday in Paris.

Messi was the best player in the Qatar 2022 World Cup leading Argentina to the title with sensational performances in crucial games against Mexico, Australia, the Netherlands, Croatia and France.

The legend had seven goals and three assists in seven games. He took home the Golden Ball as the MVP of the tournament. At the club level, Messi won the 2022-2023 Ligue 1 accumulating 16 goals and 16 assists. He also scored four goals at the Champions League.

Ballon d’Or 2023: Is Cristiano Ronaldo a finalist?

No. A few weeks ago, the list of the 30 finalists for the 2023 Ballon d’Or was revealed. In a shocking turn of events, Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t appear in the nominations.

Cristiano Ronaldo is 38-years old and, after his controversial exit from Manchester United, he is leading a soccer revolution in Saudi Arabia with Al Nassr.

So far, the Portuguese player has scored 28 goals in 32 appearances and already won the 2023 Arab Club Champions Cup. Al Nassr are one of the favorites to conquer the AFC Champions League and they’re just four points behind the leader of the Saudi Pro League.

Furthermore, CR7 was a key element for his National Team in their amazing run to clinch a ticket for the UEFA Euro 2024. Portugal will be a favorite to hoist the trophy in Germany.

How many goals has Cristiano Ronaldo scored?

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 862 goals in his professional career. Even with age as a huge enemy, the Portuguese star revealed there’s a new challenge for him ahead: 1000 goals.

“It’s going to be quite challenging, but it’s about assessing my mental state and motivation. If, physically, my legs treat me as well as I treat them…we’ll see. It’s a step-by-step process. Before reaching 1 000, you have to reach 900 first. I believe I’ll achieve it.”

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play in the 2026 World Cup?

Cristiano Ronaldo is 38-years old and the only thing which has been confirmed is his intention to lead Portugal in next year’s European Championship at Germany.

“Portugal qualified because they played well, have a strong team, and an excellent coach. It’s not a coincidence that we qualified. On a personal level, I’m very pleased with what I’ve done. Now, we need to keep going as a team. We have a few more matches and we need to fine-tune the machine.”

In fact, 2024 could be the last chance for Cristiano to fight for the prestigious Ballon d’Or. For example, though Lionel Messi left Europe last year, a massive performance at the World Cup with Argentina will give him the award.

However, the 2026 World Cup will be an incredible milestone for Cristiano Ronaldo as he could become the first player to participate in six different editions: 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022 and 2026.