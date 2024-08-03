As European soccer gears up for a new season, several star players are staying busy with various activities.

Take, for instance, the rising global star, Spanish sensation Lamine Yamal. After helping Spain secure the UEFA Euro 2024 title in Germany, Yamal is now enjoying a well-deserved vacation. He’ll soon shift his focus to the upcoming season with FC Barcelona.

In the final stretch of his break, Yamal spent a few days in Algarve, located in southern Portugal. And when talking about Portugal, it’s impossible not to think of one of the greatest soccer players of the modern era, Cristiano Ronaldo.

It was in Algarve that Lamine Yamal crossed paths with someone very close to Cristiano Ronaldo, the former Real Madrid star now shining with Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia. Yamal’s father captured the moment in a photo that quickly went viral on social media.

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona looks on during the UEFA Champions League match between FC Barcelona and Royal Antwerp FC at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on September 19, 2023 in Barcelona, Spain.

Lamine Yamal’s unique encounter

During the final stretch of his vacation, Spanish star Lamine Yamal had an interesting encounter with someone closely connected to Cristiano Ronaldo—Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. The young Ronaldo didn’t hesitate to approach Yamal, and the two posed for a photo that quickly went viral.

@hustle_hard_304 Cristiano Ronaldo Jr and Lamine Yamal

Yamal’s father quickly snapped the photo and shared it on social media, capturing the attention of fans and onlookers alike.

What’s next for Yamal?

After a well-deserved break, Lamine Yamal is expected to join FC Barcelona’s preseason training in the coming days. He’ll be under the guidance of new head coach Hansi Flick as the team prepares for the Joan Gamper Trophy match against AS Monaco on August 12.