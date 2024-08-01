FC Barcelona has hit the table in the transfer market with the arrival of a luxury midfielder and teammate of Lamine Yamal in the Spain national team.

FC Barcelona is taking giant steps in the transfer market for next season and wants to incorporate a luxury midfielder from the Spanish national team. Barça wants a luxury teammate for Lamine Yamal who also follows in the footsteps of Lionel Messi.

After losing the bid for Nico Williams in a negotiation that took success for granted, Barcelona has found the ideal reinforcement for their midfield. For this reason, the club’s board of directors accelerated the decision to sign one of the stars of the Spain National Team in the consecration of the Euro in Germany.

On the other hand, Barcelona is close to closing the definitive incorporation of a full-back, who already showed his quality during his loan at the club last season, he has become a key piece in the team’s scheme. His arrival will bring experience, quality, and versatility to the Barça defense.

Who will be Barça’s new brain in midfield?

The talented Spanish player Dani Olmo, who shone at the European Championship, will arrive at Camp Nou from RB Leipzig for a figure close to 55 million euros and will become the new brain of FC Barcelona’s midfield. Olmo is expected to wear the mythical number 10 shirt, following in the footsteps of legends such as Messi and Ronaldinho.

Dani Olmo of Spain celebrates scoring his team’s second goal during the UEFA EURO 2024 Semi-Final match between Spain and France at Munich Football Arena on July 09, 2024 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

The arrival of Dani Olmo provides Barcelona with a player with a great vision of the game, and the ability to get unmarked and score. His versatility allows him to play in various positions in midfield, which gives him great adaptability to Hansi Flick’s tactical scheme. In addition, his youth and future projection make him a long-term bet for the club.

Barcelona prepares for a new cycle

On the other hand, Barcelona is close to closing the definitive incorporation of the Portuguese Joao Cancelo. With the signings of Dani Olmo and Joao Cancelo, Barcelona is building a team with a mix of youth and experience. The Barça board has shown ambition in the transfer market, looking to strengthen all the lines of the team to be able to compete at the highest level.

The next season is presented as a new cycle for Barcelona. With a renewed team and an exciting sporting project, the Catalans hope to regain prominence in Spanish and European football.