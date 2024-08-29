Cristiano Ronaldo’s strong reaction to UEFA’s request for his return to the Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo was asked if he was open to return to Europe one day during the UEFA Champions League draw gala. Here's his response.

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to the UEFA Champions League to be honored as the competition’s all-time leading goalscorer. However, when asked if he was open to returning to Europe’s biggest competition, his response was categorical.

“I play in Asia, don’t forget,” Ronaldo said, referring to the AFC Champions League Elite, in response to UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin‘s question about a potential comeback. However, he was more receptive afterward, adding, “You never know what’s going to happen.”

Despite his tense response, Ronaldo was visibly emotional while receiving the prize as the all-time goal scorer, with 140 goals in 186 appearances. “Thank you for this amazing award. It means so much to me,” he said, while also reminiscing his impressive feats in the tournament.

“The records speak for themselves,” Ronaldo said. “It’s a pleasure to be in the competition. It’s crazy. I won so many times, the goals scored. It’s great to be here. I have great memories. To come to Monaco, to this gala […] Our lives are memories. I have very great ones here,” he expressed.

Ronaldo’s impressive records in Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo holds other records in the UEFA Champions League, including the most goals scored in a single season, with 17 goals in the 2013/14 campaign, as well as being the first player to have five Champions.

Ronaldo is also the only player to have scored in three different finals and holds the record for the longest scoring streak in the competition, with goals in 11 consecutive games.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Beyond the Champions League, Ronaldo’s achievements extend to being the all-time leading scorer in all UEFA club competitions, with 145 goals in 197 appearances.