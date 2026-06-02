Why is Luka Modric wearing a face mask in international friendly between Croatia and Belgium?

Luka Modric, one of Croatia’s star players, is playing the friendly match against Belgium while wearing facial protection.

In preparation for the upcoming 2026 World Cup, Croatia and Belgium are playing one of their pre-tournament friendlies. The notable moment was the appearance of Luka Modric wearing a protective mask on his face, as he is recovering after surgery following a double cheekbone fracture.

The injury occurred after an aerial collision with Manuel Locatelli during a match between AC Milan and Juventus in a Serie A game. This is the second match the player has played since his surgery.

Croatia want to once again be a team to watch at the upcoming World Cup. To achieve that, they will need their players to be in peak physical condition, including Modric.

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Croatia prepare for the World Cup

In addition to their preparation match against Belgium, Croatia will continue their World Cup warm-up schedule with an international friendly against Slovenia this coming Sunday. The highly anticipated regional clash is set to take place at the Stadion Andelko Herjavec in Varazdin, serving as the final send-off match for the Vatreni before they depart for the tournament.

Luka Modric of Croatia warms up with teammates.

Croatia’s group at the World Cup

Croatia will compete in Group L at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, facing a highly competitive opening round across North America. The Vatreni will kick off their tournament with a heavyweight clash against England on June 17 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

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Following that intense opener, they will travel north to face Panama on June 23 at BMO Field in Toronto, Canada, before wrapping up the group stage against Ghana on June 27 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.