Croatia vs Belgium: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for an international friendly match on June 2, 2026

Croatia face Belgium at the Stadion Rujevica in a 2026 international friendly. Two strong European teams are preparing for their World Cup debut. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Croatia vs Belgium Tournament Friendly Date Tuesday, June 2, 2026 Time 12:00 PM (ET) / 9:00 AM (PT) TV Channels – Live Stream Tubi, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo, ViX

How to watch Croatia vs Belgium in the USA

Fans won’t have to look far to watch this highly anticipated matchup live. The game will be available on Tubi, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo, and ViX, offering multiple ways to follow all the action.

Whether you’re watching from home or on the move, these streaming options have you covered. Be sure to tune in and don’t miss a moment of this exciting showdown.

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Can I watch Croatia vs Belgium for free?

Fans looking to watch this highly anticipated showdown without an upfront cost can take advantage of Fubo’s 5-day free trial, providing an easy way to stream the action live before deciding on a subscription.

The platform carries the channel broadcasting the game nationwide, giving viewers across the United States access to every key moment as it unfolds.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Two World Cup hopefuls looking to make a deep run will square off in a highly anticipated showdown. Croatia enters the tournament with plenty of confidence after back-to-back impressive World Cup campaigns, finishing as runners-up in 2018 and claiming third place in 2022.

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With legendary midfielder Luka Modric expected to be making his final World Cup appearance, Croatia will be eager to maximize one last opportunity on the global stage. Belgium, meanwhile, is seeking a return to the form that carried the Red Devils to a third-place finish in Russia after a disappointing exit in Qatar.

Powered by star playmaker Kevin De Bruyne, Belgium has its sights set on a strong tournament, and both sides will view this matchup as an important test as they continue their preparations for a potential deep World Cup run.

Andrej Kramaric of Croatia – Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

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Croatia vs Belgium: Predicted Lineups

Croatia (3-4-3): Livakovic; Pongracic, Vuskovic, Gvardiol; Stanisic, Modric, M. Pasalic, Perisic; Kramaric, Baturina; Budimir.

Belgium (4-2-3-1): Courtois; Castagne, De Winter, Theate, De Cuyper; Tielemans, Witsel; Saelemaekers, De Bruyne, Doku; Fernandez-Pardo.

What time is the Croatia vs Belgium match?

The match kicks off today, June 2, at 12:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 12:00 PM

Central Time: 11:00 AM

Mountain Time: 10:00 AM

Pacific Time: 9:00 AM