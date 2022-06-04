Croatia take on France at Stadion Poljud in Split for the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Croatia vs France: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League

Croatia and France meet in the Group Stage of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League. This game will take place at Stadion Poljud in Split. The home team knows that the visitors are going through a rough patch after a recent loss. Here is all the detailed information about this Nations League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

Croatia as well as France also lost their first game of the Group Stage, it was a hard blow for them but the team must go ahead and try to win this game against a big favorite.

France couldn't stop Denmark during their first game in the Nations League, but they scored the first goal of the game but France's defense couldn't keep the score and their rivals scored two goals in the 68th and 88th minute.

Croatia vs France: Date

Croatia and France play for the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League on Monday, June 6 at Stadion Poljud in Split. Both teams are eager for a victory, this game will be highly offensive from the first minute but the defense will play a fundamental role.

Croatia vs France: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Croatia vs France at the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League

This game for the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League, Croatia and France at the Stadion Poljud in Split on Monday, June 6, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are ViX, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1.