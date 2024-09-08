Croatia vs Poland: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Croatia will face Poland in League A's Matchday 2 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Catch all the live action online, with streaming options available in your country.

Croatia’s debut in the tournament fell short of expectations, suffering a 2-1 defeat against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal. While the scoreline suggests a close contest, the reality on the field was far different, with Portugal dominating most of the match. Croatia will need to regroup quickly if they hope to stay competitive, as the tournament doesn’t offer much time for recovery. Luka Modric and his squad know they must elevate their performance to keep their hopes alive.

Next up for Croatia are a clash against Robert Lewandowski’s Poland, who had a slightly more positive start to the tournament. Poland edged out Scotland 3-2 in a match they struggled to control, nearly letting a win slip away. While the three points were crucial, Poland face a tougher challenge in Croatia, and they’ll need to bring a stronger effort to match the quality of their next opponent.

Croatia vs Poland: Kick-Off Time in Your country

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (September 9)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (September 9)

Canada: 2:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (September 9)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (September 9)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (September 9)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Robert Lewandowski of Poland – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Croatia vs Poland: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV

Canada: DAZN Canada

Croatia: Nova TV

France: L’Équipe Live Foot

Germany: DAZN Germany

India: JioTV, Sony LIV

International: UEFA.tv, YouTube

Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria

Poland: TVP1

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Match Player, Sport TV6

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport PSL

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3

USA: Fubo (free trial), ViX

