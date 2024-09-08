Trending topics:
UEFA Nations League

Croatia vs Poland: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Croatia will face Poland in League A's Matchday 2 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Catch all the live action online, with streaming options available in your country.

Luka Modric of Croatia
© IMAGO / ZUMA Press WireLuka Modric of Croatia

By Leonardo Herrera

Croatia are set to take on Poland in a League A matchup on Matchday 2 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Fans can catch all the action live on TV or through a live stream, depending on the broadcasting options available in your country.

[Watch Croatia vs Poland for free in the USA on Fubo]

Croatia’s debut in the tournament fell short of expectations, suffering a 2-1 defeat against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal. While the scoreline suggests a close contest, the reality on the field was far different, with Portugal dominating most of the match. Croatia will need to regroup quickly if they hope to stay competitive, as the tournament doesn’t offer much time for recovery. Luka Modric and his squad know they must elevate their performance to keep their hopes alive.

Next up for Croatia are a clash against Robert Lewandowski’s Poland, who had a slightly more positive start to the tournament. Poland edged out Scotland 3-2 in a match they struggled to control, nearly letting a win slip away. While the three points were crucial, Poland face a tougher challenge in Croatia, and they’ll need to bring a stronger effort to match the quality of their next opponent.

Croatia vs Poland: Kick-Off Time in Your country

Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 4:45 AM (September 9)
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (September 9)
Canada: 2:45 PM
Croatia: 8:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (September 9)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (September 9)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (September 9)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
UAE: 10:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Robert Lewandowski of Poland – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Robert Lewandowski of Poland – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Croatia vs Poland: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV
Canada: DAZN Canada
Croatia: Nova TV
France: L’Équipe Live Foot
Germany: DAZN Germany
India: JioTV, Sony LIV
International: UEFA.tv, YouTube
Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria
Poland: TVP1
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Match Player, Sport TV6
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport PSL
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3
USA: Fubo (free trial), ViX

Advertisement
leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Cristiano Ronaldo snubs Di Maria among other former teammates while choosing favorite player
Soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo snubs Di Maria among other former teammates while choosing favorite player

NFL News: Dak Prescott finally gets big contract extension from Jerry Jones and Dallas Cowboys
NFL

NFL News: Dak Prescott finally gets big contract extension from Jerry Jones and Dallas Cowboys

NFL News: Bill Belichick makes final decision about retirement from coaching
NFL

NFL News: Bill Belichick makes final decision about retirement from coaching

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan makes something clear about Trent Williams and Brandon Aiyuk form
NFL

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan makes something clear about Trent Williams and Brandon Aiyuk form

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo