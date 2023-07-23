Cruz Azul achieves what no other club in the Liga MX could accomplish

Cruz Azul’s sporting crisis is no secret to anyone. La Maquina has lost all matches at the beginning of the season and does not leave a feeling of optimism for what lies ahead.

The most recent defeat was against Inter Miami, a match in which Lionel Messi made the difference with a free-kick goal to seal the 2-1 final score and worsen the tough time Cementeros are going through.

But despite the stumble against the American team, that match allowed Cruz Azul to achieve something no other Liga MX team has done so far, and that’s why fans are not feeling so bad after all.

Cruz Azul is able to achieve something no Mexican club has accomplished

The 2023 Leagues Cup started earlier this month. All the MLS and Liga MX clubs were invited to the tournament, and the first match of Cruz Azul was likely the most-watched so far. The Mexican squad faced Inter Miami, with Lionel Messi as its biggest star.

Despite the defeat against the team from Florida, this game allowed Cruz Azul to achieve an incredible milestone: they became the only Liga MX club to have faced both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

It is worth noting that La Maquina had already faced CR7 in the 2014 Club World Cup, specifically in the semifinal match that ended with Real Madrid’s 4-0 victory.

The results were not the best, but Cruz Azul is the only Mexican team that can boast of having faced Messi and Ronaldo in an official match, as Chivas could only do so in friendly matches.