A few months ago, LeBron James shocked the NBA with a very controversial statement about his future after the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference finals.

“We’ll see what happens going forward. I don’t know. I have a lot to think about to be honest. Just for me personally going forward in the game of basketball. I have a lot to think about.”

In a crucial moment for the franchise, LeBron James has announced his final decision and he’ll stay with the Lakers. Now, with that pressure off, the King is enjoying some time for himself and went to watch the debut of Lionel Messi with Inter Miami. Their encounter was awesome.

Lionel Messi sends very special message to LeBron James

Lionel Messi had an epic debut day scoring an amazing goal for Inter Miami at the Leagues Cup. LeBron James was one of many celebrities who couldn’t miss the event.

After the match, the King had special words for Messi on social media. “Welcome brother!!! Always good to see and be in the presence of greatness.” That Instagram post received more than 5 million likes in less than 24 hours.

Then, in a shocking turn of events, he got an answer by Leo and it came, believe it or not, in English. “Thanks a lot brother!!! It was really nice to see you! @kingjames” That message came accompanied by the photo published by LeBron which had both legends hugging each other. Just an incredible moment in sports history.