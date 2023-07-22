Patrick Mahomes is currently the biggest star in the NFL after winning two Super Bowls in the last four years with the Kansas City Chiefs. The quarterback is the leader of a new dynasty.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi just arrived to the MLS trying to make a revolution with Inter Miami. His debut day was spectacular at the 2023 Leagues Cup against Cruz Azul scoring a magnificent free kick.

That goal immediately went viral and Patrick Mahomes took notice. In a very special episode, the quarterback shared his incredible reaction after watching Lionel Messi.

Patrick Mahomes’ reaction after Lionel Messi’s goal with Inter Miami

Lionel Messi and his goal with Inter Miami produced a frenzy on social media with celebrities such as LeBron James, Serena Williams, Kim Kardashian or David Beckham. It was a major event in US sports history.

Patrick Mahomes was also amazed by Messi and he acknowledged it on Twitter: “Wild man!” The quarterback accompanied that special message with an emoji of a goat. Yes. The greatest soccer player of all time.

It was a very surprising post by Mahomes as the Chiefs’ quarterback rarely speaks about soccer on social media. However, the impact of Lionel Messi is just inevitable.