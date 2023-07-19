Following a highly publicized presentation, Lionel Messi is preparing to make his Inter Miami debut. The Argentine is expected to take the field on Friday, July 21, when the MLS outfit takes on Liga MX giants Cruz Azul in the 2023 Leagues Cup.

While many can’t wait to see the seven-time Ballon d’Or with his new team, it looks like he’ll have a challenging task in getting the Herons back on track. Despite the franchise has had ambitious ideas since the day it was established, nothing went to plan so far.

Inter Miami head are currently bottom in the Eastern Conference standings, having failed to pick up a victory in their last 11 league games. In fact, their terrible performances have been reflected in the Concacaf club ranking of July.

Inter Miami have 18 Liga MX clubs and 22 MLS teams above them in Concacaf’s July ranking

Inter Miami are 42nd in the ranking, with 18 Mexican teams above them – including their upcoming opponents, Cruz Azul. In addition, there are 22 MLS franchises ranked higher than the South Florida side.

While Messi’s fans are looking forward to seeing this new chapter in his career, Inter Miami’s status is very concerning. However, Inter Miami are already doing everything they can to help the Argentine, having hired fellow countryman Gerardo Martino as head coach apart from signing former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets. Jordi Alba is reportedly on his way to Miami as well, while Luis Suarez continues to be linked with a potential reunion with Messi.