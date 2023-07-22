Speed was one of those celebrities dazzled by Lionel Messi’s epic debut with Inter Miami at the Leagues Cup. The sensational free kick goal from the star of Argentina in minute 94′ immediately became a trending topic worldwide.

Just a few days ago, Cristiano Ronaldo publicly said the Saudi Pro League was much better than the MLS. However, with these type of performances, Messi could be ready to change that narrative.

Now, in a very curious incident, Speed might have fallen for the Messi effect. Though the famous streamer loves Cristiano Ronaldo and went crazy after meeting the Portuguese star, he could be a new follower of Inter Miami just like LeBron James or Serena Williams.

Speed’s epic celebration of Lionel Messi’s goal with Inter Miami

In minute 94′ of the game against Cruz Azul at the 2023 Leagues Cup, Lionel Messi had a free kick and he didn’t miss the chance. A masterful parabola ended in a goal which produced madness at DRV PNK Stadium in Miami.

The celebrities’ reactions to the goal went immediately viral. Kim Kardashian, Serena Williams, LeBron James or David and Victoria Beckham. Nobody believed what they just saw.

One of those people on the sidelines was Speed. Though the streamer was wearing a jersey of Cristiano Ronaldo, he made a promise if the legend of Argentina scored. That’s why, in a shocking turn of events, Speed had underneath Lionel Messi’s jersey. The video is extraordinary.