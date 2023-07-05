Cruz Azul vs Inter Miami for the Leagues Cup between Liga MX and MLS will be one for the ages. The tournament, while highly questioned in regard to its competitive importance, will go down in history, as it will be the debut of Lionel Messi in an Inter Miami uniform.

The stage is set for July 21st at DRV PNK Stadium, and the tournament will be held right smack in the middle of the current MLS season. Inter Miami are last in the MLS East, while Cruz Azul will play their second match of the Apertura tournament this weekend against Toluca.

Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti was asked about the epic match and in his typical style poured cold water on his game against the FIFA World champion and his ragtag side Inter Miami.

Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti on Lionel Messi and Inter Miami

“I’m going to play with Toluca, and you want me to think about Messi? Let me still sleep peacefully. Now I want the complete team to be able to look their best for Saturday, then for the other Friday and when I play there in Miami, then I will think about what we are going to do…

“He’s not a four-headed monster either, he’s a super player. He’s a super player and so are the others, but we don’t sing rancheras badly either” the feisty Brazilian ended.