The World Cup Qualifiers are over and it’s time to resume the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. Cruz Azul will host Atlas at Estadio Azteca for Matchday 12. Here, check out the match information, such as date and time. If you’re in the United States, you can watch it on fuboTV (seven-day free trial).

Cruz Azul lost their last match in the league against Pachuca (1-0). They currently sit in the sixth spot of the standings, with 17 points so far, just one behind Leon and two away from Atlas, meaning they can climb positions with a win.

Meanwhile, Atlas are coming to this game with a three-match undefeated run, with two wins and one draw in their last encounter against Guadalajara, in which Julian Quiñones was the author of the goal and also was expelled.

Cruz Azul vs Atlas: Date

Cruz Azul and Atlas will face each other for the Liga MX Torneo Clausura on Saturday, April 2, at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. Their last match took place in October and it ended up in a goalless draw.

Cruz Azul vs Atlas: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

TV Channel in the US and to watch or live stream Cruz Azul vs Atlas

The match between Cruz Azul and Atlas for 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura to be played on Saturday, April 2, 2022 will be broadcasted in the United States on fuboTV (free-trial), TUDN.com, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, Univision.