Soccer fans around the world will miss several experienced National Teams in World Cup Qatar 2022, as they have not achieved the goal of qualifying for FIFA's main tournament, despite they have had the skills to do it at least once in the past editions.

There are 211 federations affiliated with FIFA, and every single one of them dreams of taking part in soccer's major tournament: the World Cup. This tournament is reserved just for those members capable of surviving a true war like the Qualifiers are.

Once a National Team has had the experience of being in a World Cup, it becomes an addiction. The strongest of all available in the soccer universe. That's why the sensation of missing a chance to participate in FIFA's main event feels like a tragedy.

So far, 15 of the 32 spots of the Qatar 2022 World Cup already have an owner. However, there are National Teams that have already missed the opportunity to fight for the 17 remaining places, many of them World-Cup experienced. Here you have the list of the later ones.

The World-Cup experienced teams to miss Qatar 2022

Up to now, there are 25 National Teams that have at least once been part of a FIFA World Cup that will not be able to take part in the Qatar 2022 experience. With them, world-class stars, such as Erling Braut Haaland, Gylfi Sigurdsson, or Dominik Szoboszlai, will miss the opportunity to shine at the highest level.

Angola

The Palancas Negras have participated in FIFA World Cup Germany 2006 but could not advance to the Round of 16. In the current African Qualifiers, they have failed to qualify to the third round as they laid at the bottom of Group F, surpassed by Egipt, Gabon, and Libya.

Bosnia and Herzegovina

The Dragons had their first World Cup appearance in Brazil 2014. Unfortunately for them, it will remain as their only World-Cup experience, because they did not succeed on UEFA Qualifiers Group D, in which they finished fourth.

Bulgaria

The Lions have participated so far in 7 editions of FIFA's World Cup. Their biggest accomplishment is fourth place in United States 1994 by the hand of legendary Hristo Stoichkov. 2022 European Qualifiers saw them fail in their attempt to overcome Group C.

China

The first FIFA World Cup to be held in Asia, the one of 2002, witnessed China's first and only appearance in the tournament so far. The red-shirted team is at the bottom of the Group B of the Asian Qualifiers Third Round with no chance to be in Qatar 2022.

Cuba

The Island team is far away from repeating its experience in France 1938 World Cup. With more important problems to solve in their land, the Lions of the Caribean could not advance from the first round of Concacaf Qualifiers.

Greece

UEFA 2022 Qualifiers were a tough challenge that the Ethniki was not capable of overcoming, as it has shared Group B with Spain and Sweden. Greece will remain with the memories of its 3 participations in a FIFA World Cup: 1994, 2010, and 2014.

Haiti

Germany 1974 has been the only World Cup to host Les Grenadiers so far. Current Concacaf Qualifiers leader Canada was the one that has taken away Haiti's hopes to be in Qatar 2022, by defeating it in the Second Round.

Honduras

Los Catrachos will miss FIFA World Cup again. Spain 1982, South Africa 2010, and Brazil 2014 are the only editions in which they have participated. Currently, they sadly lay at the bottom of Concacaf Qualifiers.

Hungary

Far away are the times when the Magyarok have been runners-up of a FIFA World Cup: France 1938 and Switzerland 1954. UEFA Qualifiers saw them fail in their attempt of conquering Group I with England, Poland, and Albania surpassing them in the Standings.

Iceland

The Strákarnir okkar were allowed to take part in World Cups since 1958. However, they could reach the tournament until Russia 2018. Unfortunately, they are going to witness the Qatar 2022 event through a screen as they could not triumph in UEFA Qualifiers Group J.

Indonesia

As Dutch East Indies, this National Team competed in France 1938 World Cup. Since then, and renamed Indonesia in 1945, Tim Garuda has not had yet the skills to qualify for FIFA's main tournament. It could not advance from the Second Round of Asian 2022 Qualifiers.

Ireland

Japan-Korea 2002 will remain as Ireland's last appearance in a World Cup so far, as the Boys in green ended third in the Group A of the European Qualifiers, surpassed by Serbia and Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal.

Israel

The Chosen Team was not able to break its curse and could not qualify for Qatar 2022 World Cup. Denmark and Scotland outdid Israel in Group F of the UEFA Qualifiers. Mexico 1970 was the only World Cup participation of The Blue and Whites.

Ivory Coast

After linking 12 years of success, by qualifying to Germany 2006, South Africa 2010, and Brazil 2014, Ivory Coast lost for the second time in a row its chance to be part of FIFA's World Cup. On its defense, it was Cameroon the team that defeated it in Group D standings of the African Qualifiers.

Kuwait

Spain 1982 is the only edition of the FIFA World Cup in which Kuwait has taken part. Group B of the Second Round of Asian Qualifiers was an insurmountable obstacle for the Al-Azraq, specifically with Australia as a rival.

North Korea

In England 1966, the Chollima shocked the world by ending in eighth place. However, this could not turn into a tradition as they have only qualified for one more World Cup since then: South Africa 2010... And it will not be different in Qatar 2022 as they have decided to withdraw from the Qualifiers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Northern Ireland

The Green and White Army failed again in their attempt of joining the FIFA World Cup. UEFA Qualifiers Group C was too much for them with Switzerland and Italy taking the first two places in the standings. Northern Ireland has participated so far only in Sweden 1958, Spain 1982, and Mexico 1986 World Cups.

Norway

The Drillos have participated in 3 World Cup editions so far: France 1938, United States 1994, and France 1998. Not even with two young stars as Martin Odegaard and Erling Braut Haaland, Norway was able of breaking its curse, by ending third in the UEFA Qualifiers Group G.

Paraguay

Los Guaraníes are living their second-longest streak without qualifying to a World Cup in their history as they have no chance to be Qatar 2022, just as it has happened in Brazil 2014, and Russia 2018. So far, Paraguay has 8 appearances in FIFA's major tournament: 1930, 1950, 1958, 1986, 1998, 2002, 2006, and 2010.

Romania

The UEFA Qualifiers Group J was a brake on the Romanian aspirations of being in Qatar 2022. The Tricolorii have not been in the last six FIFA World Cup editions. Their sixth place in United States 1994 was the best of its seven participations so far.

Slovakia

The Sokoli had the chance of participating in FIFA's World Cups since 1998. However, they have only achieved to qualify to South Africa 2010. Qatar 2022 will be one more of the editions they missed after finishing third in the Group H of European Qualifiers.

Slovenia

After the dissolution of Yugoslavia in 1992, Slovenia appeared on the map. Since then, the Slovenes have taken part in the World Cups of 2002 and 2010. Unfortunately for them, they could not be able to celebrate its 20 years birthday in Qatar 2022 as being surpassed in UEFA Qualifiers Group H by Croatia and Russia.

South Africa

After the Bafana Bafana have hosted FIFA's World Cup in 2010, they have not been able to qualify for any other of this tournament's further editions. They were close to breaking their negative streak in Qatar 2022 but Ghana outdid them in the Group G of the African Qualifiers.

Togo

Les Éperviers biggest achievement so far is their participation in Germany 2006 World Cup. This one will remain as the only time they have stepped in soccer's biggest scenario as they have failed to qualify to Qatar 2022 by finishing second in African Qualifiers Group H.

Trinidad and Tobago

Unfortunately for Soca Warriors they have split of England just before the latter have won the 1966 World Cup. As a National Team T&T has only participated in one World Cup: Germany 2006. Qatar 2022 is a dream that turned into a nightmare really soon for the Island as their team was not able to surpass Concacaf Qualifiers' first round.