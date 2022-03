The Mexican Súper Clásico is one of the fiercest rivalries in soccer. Do you know how many players have played for both clubs? We have that list!

Liga MX Súper Clásico: Every player that has played for both Chivas and América

Chivas and América have a rivalry that dates back to 1943 when Chivas of Guadalajara defeated Club América 1-0 in the Copa Mexico. Since then, they have played 243 times with América winning 88 matches to Chivas 77.

Both clubs have won the most Mexican Liga MX championships as América has 13 and Chivas 12. The two rivals have vastly different philosophies as América is considered the club of the wealthy, they are known to spend huge amounts of money for their players. While Chivas is a team known for its nationalism as they only field teams with Mexican nationals.

Still, 43 players, all of Mexican nationality, have played for both clubs. Such big names as Ramón Ramírez, Gustavo Napoles, Ángel Reyna, Oribe Peralta, and Oswaldo Sánchez have played for both teams. Incredibly, only Francisco 'Maza' Rodríguez is the only player to win a championship with both clubs.

Players that played for both Chivas and América

Salvador Mota – with America: 1942–1944 / with Guadalajara: 1944–48

Carlos Iturralde – with Guadalajara: 1950–1951 / with America: 1952–1956

Eduardo Garduño – with America: 1947–1949 / with Guadalajara: 1954–1955

Raul Cardenas – with America: 1959–1960 / with Guadalajara: 1967–1968

Ramiro Navarro – with Guadalajara: 1965–1968 / with America: 1968–69

Sergio Ceballos – with America: 1968–1974 / with Guadalajara: 1976–1977

Enrique Vázquez del Mercado – with Guadalajara: 1969–1972 / with America: 1969–1970

Ruben Cardenas – with America: 1970–1973 / with Guadalajara: 1974–1980

Antonio Zamora – with America: 1970–1973 / with Guadalajara: 1975–1978

Francisco Macedo – with America: 1971–1973 / with Guadalajara: 1973–1974

Albino Morales – with America: 1972–1973 / with Guadalajara: 1973–74

Javier Sánchez Galindo – with Guadalajara: 1974–1975 / with America: 1975–1979

Javier Cárdenas – with America: 1978–1979 / with Guadalajara: 1979–1985

Javier Aguirre – with America: 1979–1984 / with Guadalajara: 1987–1993

Carlos Hermosillo – with America: 1st run in 1983–1989, 2nd run in 1999–2000 / with Guadalajara: 2001

Ricardo Peláez – with America: 1st run in 1985–1987, 2nd run in 1997–1998 / with Guadalajara: 1998–2000

Luis Manuel Diaz – with Guadalajara: 1983–1987 / with America: 1991–1992

Pedro Pineda – with Guadalajara: 1991–1992 / with America: 1st run in 1992–1995, 2nd run in 1996–1997

Gerardo Silva – with Guadalajara: 1990–1993 / with America: 1993–1994

Luis García – with America: 1995–1997 / with Guadalajara: 1998–1999

Oswaldo Sánchez – with America: 1996–1999 / with Guadalajara: 1999–2006

Ignacio Hierro – with America: 1997–1999 / with Guadalajara: 1999–2000

Damián Álvarez – with Guadalajara: 1998 / with America: 1998–2000

Gustavo Napoles – with Guadalajara: 1st run 1995–1998, 2nd run 2000–2002 / with America: 1999

Ramón Ramírez – with Guadalajara: 1st run 1994–1998, 2nd run 2002–2004 / with America: 1999

Joel Sánchez – with Guadalajara: 1st run 1993–1999, 2nd run 2001–2003 / with America: 1999–2000

Jesús Mendoza – with Guadalajara: 1999–2000 / with America: 1st run 2000–2002, 2nd run 2003–2005

Manuel Rios – with Guadalajara: 1998–2000 / with America: 2002

Alejandro Nava – with Guadalajara: 1st run 2000, 2nd run 2001–2002 / with America: 2002

Alvaro Ortiz – with Guadalajara: 1999–2000 / with America: 2002–2005

Christian Ramírez – with America: 2003–2004 / with Guadalajara: 2005–2006

Oribe Peralta – with Guadalajara: 2005 (loan), 2019–present / with America: 2014–2019

Edoardo Isella – with Guadalajara: 2000–2001 / with America: 2008

Luis Alonso Sandoval – with Guadalajara: 2002–2005 / with America: 2010

Luis Ernesto Perez – with America: 2007 (loan) / with Guadalajara: 2012–2016

Rafael Marquez Lugo – with America: 2008 / with Guadalajara: 2012–2015

Francisco Javier Rodriguez – with Guadalajara: 2002–2008 / with America: 2013–2014

Ángel Reyna – with America: 2009–2011 / with Guadalajara: 2014–2015

Alberto García Carpizo – with Guadalajara: 2014–2015 / with America: 2015

Jesús Molina – with America: 2011–2014 / with Guadalajara: 2019

Fernando Rubén González – with Guadalajara: 2013–2015 / with America: 2019

José Madueña – with América: 2014-2015 / with Guadalajara: 2020

Alejandro Zendejas - with Guadalajara: 2016–2018 / with America: 2022

In regard to coaching, 8 managers have coached both teams over the years. Walter Ormeño and Oscar Ruggeri played for Club América and would then coach both teams in their careers on the bench. Ricardo La Volpe managed both teams on two occasions with little success on both accounts.

Walter Ormeño – América (1969–1970); Guadalajara (1972–1973)

Miguel Ángel López – América (1984–1987 & 1992–1993); Guadalajara (1989–1991)

Carlos Miloc – Guadalajara (1979–1980); América (1991)

Ricardo La Volpe – Guadalajara (1989 & 2014); América (1996 & 2016–2017)

Leo Beenhakker – América (1994–1995 & 2003–2004); Guadalajara (1996)

Oscar Ruggeri – Guadalajara (2001–2002); América (2004)

Ignacio Ambríz – Guadalajara (2012); América (2015–2016)

Luis Fernando Tena - América (2006-2007); Guadalajara (2019-2020)