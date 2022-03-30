Necaxa and Club America will meet for Matchday 12 of 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. Here, check out the match information: when, where and how to watch it in the United States.

Necaxa vs Club America: Date, time and TV Channel for 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura in the US

After the international dates, the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura will return with an encounter between Necaxa and Club America for Matchday 12. Here, check out the match information, such as date, time and how to watch it in the United States.

The hosts are coming to this match with two consecutive wins over Queretaro and Pumas UNAM in the league. They are currently in the eighth place of the table with 14 points so far, just one behind Monterrey.

On the other hand, Club America haven’t enjoyed a good season, being in the 15th place of the standings with 10 points so far. They got their first victory in five games last time out against Toluca (3-0).

Necaxa vs Club America: Date

Necaxa and Club America will face each other on Saturday, April 2, at Estadio Victoria de Aguascalientes. Their last match took place in July, with Club America defeating Necaxa 2-1 at the Estadio Azteca.

Necaxa vs Club America: Time by state in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

TV Channel in the US and to watch or live stream Necaxa vs Club America

The match between Necaxa and Club America for 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura to be played on Saturday, April 2, 2022 will be broadcasted in the United States on TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision.