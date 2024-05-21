Cruz Azul will play against Club America in what will the 2024 Liga MX Clausura final. Here, you can check out the probable lineups for this interesting game.

It’s the first leg of a series that promises to be exciting. Two teams that have consistently demonstrated high levels of performance throughout the semester are set to face off in a showdown to determine the champions. One of these teams, Club America, has been considered the main contender since the beginning of the competition.

“Las Aguilas” have just eliminated their archrivals, Chivas Guadalajara, in the semifinals, which has given them a strong momentum. Now, they are poised to face another derby against Cruz Azul, a team that has shown great belief in their performance since the Apertura 2023 and is more determined than ever to put an end to America’s winning streak.

Cruz Azul probable lineup

The Cruz Azul team has shown a notable improvement compared to its performance in the Apertura 2023, and hopes to crown it with the championship.

Cruz Azul possible lineup: Kevin Mier; Carlos Rotondi, Gonzalo Piovi, Carlos Salcedo, Willer Ditta, Rodrigo Huescas; Charly Rodríguez, Lorenzo Faravelli, Uriel Antuna, Ignacio Rivero; Angel Sepulveda.

Carlos Rotondi of Cruz Azul – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Club America probable lineup

Club America are the favorites and want to go for their second consecutive title.

Club America possible lineup: Luis Malagon; Ramón Juarez, Igor Lichnovsky, ‘Chicote’ Calderón, Israel Reyes; Alvaro Fidalgo, Jonathan Dos Santos, Diego Valdés; Zendejas, Julián Quinones, Henry Martin.