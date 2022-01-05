Cruz Azul and Tijuana clash at Estadio Azteca in the first matchday of the Liga MX 2022 Torneo Clausura. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch this exciting game of the Mexican league in the US.

Cruz Azul vs Club Tijuana: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US for Liga MX 2022 Clausura

The wait will be over soon. Shortly after Atlas were crowned champions for the first time in 70 years, the Liga MX is back with the beginning of a new tournament. Cruz Azul host Tijuana at Estadio Azteca on Matchday 1 of the 2022 Clausura, and here you'll find the date and kick-off time. To watch it in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming).

La Maquina will try to get off to a strong start to their campaign and begin the new year with a victory in front of their fans. Champions of the last Clausura, Juan Reynoso's men aim to have a deeper run than in the 2021 Apertura, in which they lost to Monterrey in the Wild Card round.

On the other hand, Xolos have an even bigger task ahead of themselves. The last tournament was a forgettable one for Tijuana, who finished bottom of the standings. Will Sebastian Mendez's side pull off a shock at the iconic Azteca?

Cruz Azul vs Club Tijuana: Date

Cruz Azul and Club Tijuana will face each other in the first round of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura on Saturday, January 8, 2022. Last time they met last year, the Cementeros won 1-0.

Cruz Azul vs Club Tijuana: Time by State in the US

ET: 10 PM

CT: 9 PM

MT: 8 PM

PT: 7 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Cruz Azul vs Club Tijuana in 2022 Liga MX Clausura

The game between Cruz Azul and Tijuana will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming). Other options: TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDNxtra, TUDN App, TUDN USA, and Univision.