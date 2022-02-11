Cruz Azul will face Necaxa this Saturday, February 12, in a game valid for the Matchday 5 of the 2022 Liga MX Clausura Tournament. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

Cruz Azul vs Necaxa: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free in the US 2021-2022 Liga MX season

Cruz Azul and Necaxa will face each other this Saturday, February 12 at 8:00 PM (ET) for the Matchday 5 of the Liga MX. Here you will find all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this 2021-2022 Liga MX game in the US. You can watch it in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

Cruz Azul are one of the leaders that this Liga MX Clausura 2022 has, together with Puebla and Atlas. In four games they have obtained 10 points and of course they seek to continue at the top of the standings. For that they will have to keep adding, and they have the opportunity to do so against rivals who are not in good shape.

Necaxa have barely been able to obtain 3 points in four games played, the product of three losses and one victory. Despite that, they are not that far from the Reclassification zone, so a victory (and even a draw, although for that they will have to wait for other results) could place them in this zone and of course Necaxa will try to be there.

Cruz Azul vs Necaxa: Match Information

Date: Saturday, February 12, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Azteca Stadium, Mexico City, Mexico

Live Stream in the US: FuboTV

Cruz Azul vs Necaxa: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Cruz Azul vs Necaxa: Storylines and Head-to-Head

In total, these two rivals have faced each other 33 times, with a slight dominance of Cruz Azul in the statistics, who have obtained 15 victories against Necaxa's 11. Also, there were 7 draws. The last game between both for Liga MX was a 2-1 victory for the “Maquina Celeste” on August 7, 2021.

How to watch or live stream Cruz Azul vs Necaxa in the US

The game that will be played this Saturday, February 12 at the Azteca Stadium for the Matchday 5 of Liga MX between Cruz Azul and Necaxa will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: TUDN USA, Univision, TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDNxtra, Univision NOW.

Cruz Azul vs Necaxa: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: unsurprisingly Cruz Azul are the favorite with -160 odds, while America have +450. A tie would finish in a +265 payout.

DraftKings Cruz Azul -160 Tie +265 Necaxa +450

*Odds via DraftKings