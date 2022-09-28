Crystal Palace and Chelsea face each other on Matchday 9 of the 2022-23 Premier League. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch this exciting game in the US.

The English Premier League is back after the September international break. Matchday 9 of the 2022-23 season will bring us a London derby when Crystal Palace welcome Chelsea to Selhurst Park. Here, you will find the date and kick-off time. To watch it in the US, tune in to Sling TV.

It's been nearly a month since The Blues played a league game, but a lot of things happened since then. The death of Queen Elizabeth II resulted in the postponement of the Fulham and Liverpool fixtures, which is why they only played two Champions League games since beating West Ham in Sept. 3.

But the club also made a big decision this month, firing Thomas Tuchel after losing to Dinamo Zagreb. Chelsea later hired Graham Potter, who now faces his second game in charge after starting his tenure with a draw against Leipzig. Crystal Palace, meanwhile, have failed to pick up a win in their last three games (D2 L1).

Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea: Date

Crystal Palace and Chelsea will face each other on Saturday, October 1, at Selhurst Park Stadium. The hosts are currently 16th in the table with 6 points, while the visitors are 7th with 10 points.

Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea: Time by State in the US

ET: 10 AM

CT: 9 AM

MT: 8 AM

PT: 7 AM

TV channel in the US for Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea

The 2022-23 Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Chelsea on Saturday, October 1, on Matchday 9 will be broadcast in the United States on Sling TV.