Tottenham will visit Crystal Palace will face each other today, October 27 in what will be the Matchday 10 of the 2023/2024 Premier League. The Hotspurs seek to remain at the top of the standings. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
[Watch Crystal Palace vs Tottenham online FREE in the US on Fubo]
Matchday 10 is underway, and in the first match, Premier League fans are in for an exciting game as it features the league’s current leaders. Tottenham has been in exceptional form over the past nine Matchdays, amassing an impressive 23 points, which is nearly all the available points. The Spurs stands as the only unbeaten team in the league, boasting seven wins and two draws.
Naturally, they aim to maintain this exceptional performance. Their opponents for this match are Crystal Palace, who face the daunting challenge of halting the current Premier League frontrunners. The “Glaziers,” currently hold 12 points, and they find themselves four points adrift from the qualification zone for cup competitions.
Crystal Palace vs Tottenham: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (October 28)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (October 28)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 9:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (October 28)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (October 28)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (October 28)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (October 28)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 3:00 AM (October 28)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 3:00 AM (October 28)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Crystal Palace vs Tottenham: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina, ESPN2 Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1
Belgium: Play Sports 1, Play Sports, VOOsport World 1
Brazil: Star+, GUIGO, NOW NET and Claro, ESPN
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: See Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: Canal+ Foot
Germany: Sky Go, Sky Sport, Top Event, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League
Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League
India: Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1, JioTV, Hotstar VIP
Indonesia: Vidio
International: Sport 24 Extra
Ireland: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, TalkSport Radio UK, Sky Ultra HD
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport Max, SKY Go Italia
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Malaysia: sooka, Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN Sports English
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique
Norway: V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway
Philippines: Setanta Sports
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD
Serbia: Arena 1 Premium
Singapore: StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1
South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Spain: DAZN Spain, DAZN 1, Movistar+
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden V, Sport Premium
Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport, Top Event
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN Sports English
United Kingdom: Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League, TalkSport Radio UK, Sky Sports Main Event
USA: Fubo (free trial), nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes Live, USA Network, UNIVERSO