Crystal Palace vs Tottenham: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023/2024 Premier League in your country today

Tottenham will visit Crystal Palace will face each other today, October 27 in what will be the Matchday 10 of the 2023/2024 Premier League. The Hotspurs seek to remain at the top of the standings. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Crystal Palace vs Tottenham online FREE in the US on Fubo]

Matchday 10 is underway, and in the first match, Premier League fans are in for an exciting game as it features the league’s current leaders. Tottenham has been in exceptional form over the past nine Matchdays, amassing an impressive 23 points, which is nearly all the available points. The Spurs stands as the only unbeaten team in the league, boasting seven wins and two draws.

Naturally, they aim to maintain this exceptional performance. Their opponents for this match are Crystal Palace, who face the daunting challenge of halting the current Premier League frontrunners. The “Glaziers,” currently hold 12 points, and they find themselves four points adrift from the qualification zone for cup competitions.

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (October 28)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (October 28)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (October 28)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (October 28)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (October 28)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (October 28)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 3:00 AM (October 28)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (October 28)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Belgium: Play Sports 1, Play Sports, VOOsport World 1

Brazil: Star+, GUIGO, NOW NET and Claro, ESPN

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: See Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: Canal+ Foot

Germany: Sky Go, Sky Sport, Top Event, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League

Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

India: Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1, JioTV, Hotstar VIP

Indonesia: Vidio

International: Sport 24 Extra

Ireland: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, TalkSport Radio UK, Sky Ultra HD

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport Max, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Malaysia: sooka, Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN Sports English

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique

Norway: V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway

Philippines: Setanta Sports

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD

Serbia: Arena 1 Premium

Singapore: StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1

South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: DAZN Spain, DAZN 1, Movistar+

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden V, Sport Premium

Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport, Top Event

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN Sports English

United Kingdom: Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League, TalkSport Radio UK, Sky Sports Main Event

USA: Fubo (free trial), nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes Live, USA Network, UNIVERSO