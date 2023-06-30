Cuba will play against Guadeloupe this Saturday, July 1 for the Matchday 2 of the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream free in your country.
Guadeloupe‘s start in the Gold Cup has been truly remarkable. Despite being considered clear underdogs against Canada, they demonstrated a remarkably high level of play, with several standout players, and achieved a commendable 2-2 draw against the group favorites.
Undoubtedly, this team, initially expected to gain experience, has shown that they are capable of much more. Now, they have the opportunity to prove themselves against Cuba, a team that suffered a defeat against Guatemala in their opening match and is left with no room for error: a loss would eliminate them from qualifying contention.
Cuba vs Guadeloupe: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 8:30 PM
Brazil: 8:30 PM
Canada: 7:30 PM
Croatia: 1:30 AM (July 2)
Cuba: 7:30 PM
Denmark: 1:30 AM (July 2)
France: 1:30 AM (July 2)
Germany: 1:30 AM (July 2)
Guadeloupe: 7:30 PM
Israel: 2:30 AM (July 2)
Jamaica: 6:30 PM
Mexico: 5:30 PM
Netherlands: 1:30 AM (July 2)
Norway: 1:30 AM (July 2)
Portugal: 12:30 AM (July 2)
Serbia: 1:30 AM (July 2)
Spain: 1:30 AM (July 2)
Sweden: 1:30 AM (July 2)
Switzerland: 1:30 AM (July 2)
UK: 12:30 AM (July 2)
United States: 7:30 PM (ET)
Cuba vs Guadeloupe: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Brazil: Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada, OneSoccer
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Cuba: ESPN Play Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
France: RMC Sport live, RMC Sport 1
Germany: DAZN, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra
Guadeloupe: ESPN Caribbean, ESPN Play Caribbean
International: YouTube, Bet365, Concacaf Official App
Israel: Sports 3
Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPN Play Caribbean
Mexico: ViX
Netherlands: ESPN, Watch ESPN
Norway: Viaplay Norway
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Spain: LaLiga Sports TV
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: DAZN, RMC Sport 1, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra
United Kingdom: Viaplay UK, Viaplay Sports 1
USA: Fubo (free trial), FOX Sports App, TUDN.com, Univision, TUDN USA, Univision NOW, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, Fox Sports 1.