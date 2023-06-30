Cuba vs Guadeloupe: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free online 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup in your country

Cuba will play against Guadeloupe this Saturday, July 1 for the Matchday 2 of the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream free in your country.

[Watch Cuba vs Guadeloupe online free in the US on Fubo]

Guadeloupe‘s start in the Gold Cup has been truly remarkable. Despite being considered clear underdogs against Canada, they demonstrated a remarkably high level of play, with several standout players, and achieved a commendable 2-2 draw against the group favorites.

Undoubtedly, this team, initially expected to gain experience, has shown that they are capable of much more. Now, they have the opportunity to prove themselves against Cuba, a team that suffered a defeat against Guatemala in their opening match and is left with no room for error: a loss would eliminate them from qualifying contention.

Cuba vs Guadeloupe: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 8:30 PM

Brazil: 8:30 PM

Canada: 7:30 PM

Croatia: 1:30 AM (July 2)

Cuba: 7:30 PM

Denmark: 1:30 AM (July 2)

France: 1:30 AM (July 2)

Germany: 1:30 AM (July 2)

Guadeloupe: 7:30 PM

Israel: 2:30 AM (July 2)

Jamaica: 6:30 PM

Mexico: 5:30 PM

Netherlands: 1:30 AM (July 2)

Norway: 1:30 AM (July 2)

Portugal: 12:30 AM (July 2)

Serbia: 1:30 AM (July 2)

Spain: 1:30 AM (July 2)

Sweden: 1:30 AM (July 2)

Switzerland: 1:30 AM (July 2)

UK: 12:30 AM (July 2)

United States: 7:30 PM (ET)

Cuba vs Guadeloupe: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada, OneSoccer

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Cuba: ESPN Play Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

France: RMC Sport live, RMC Sport 1

Germany: DAZN, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra

Guadeloupe: ESPN Caribbean, ESPN Play Caribbean

International: YouTube, Bet365, Concacaf Official App

Israel: Sports 3

Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPN Play Caribbean

Mexico: ViX

Netherlands: ESPN, Watch ESPN

Norway: Viaplay Norway

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Spain: LaLiga Sports TV

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN, RMC Sport 1, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra

United Kingdom: Viaplay UK, Viaplay Sports 1

USA: Fubo (free trial), FOX Sports App, TUDN.com, Univision, TUDN USA, Univision NOW, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, Fox Sports 1.