Cyprus vs Norway: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifiers in your country

Cyprus will host Norway in the 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifiers. The crucial match will be played on October 12th at AEK Arena in Larnaca. Read here to find out how to enjoy the game in your country.

Cyprus are trying to play spoiler in Group A as they have zero points after five games. They’re the worst team in the sector with only two goals scored and 17 received.

Meanwhile, Erling Haaland and Norway have no margin of error if they want to qualify for the tournament. Scotland have escaped as group leaders, but they’re just two points behind Spain in the fight for second place and a direct ticket to Germany.

Cyprus vs Norway: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (AEST) (Friday)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Cyprus: 9:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (Friday)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (Friday)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (Friday)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Morocco: 7:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 6:45 AM (Friday)

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Philippines: 2:45 AM (Friday)

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 2:45 AM (Friday)

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

Turkey: 9:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

How to Watch Cyprus vs Norway in your Country

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Brazil: Star+

Canada: DAZN

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport Denmark

France: L’Equipe Web

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Greece: Nova Sports 1

India: Sony LIV, JioTV

Israel: Sport2

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 3

Malaysia: sooka, Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 2

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 3

Norway: TV 2 Direkte, TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 4

Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Sweden: V Sport Football, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN

UK: Viaplay UK, Viaplay Sports 2

United States: ViX