Czech Republic and Switzerland will face each other in their opening match for the League A of the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League. Here you will find everything there is to know about this game, such as the date, start time and how to watch or live stream it free. If you are in the US, you can tune in on FuboTV (free trial), while in Canada you can watch it live on DAZN.

The Czechs missed their chance to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after losing in the European Qualifiers Playoffs. Now, the national team coached by Jaroslav Silhavy will try to start its UEFA Nations League campaign with a win.

Switzerland managed to clinch a ticket to 2022 Qatar and know that this competition will be a test before the FIFA World Cup. Czech Republic and Switzerland share the Group B of League A with Portugal and Spain.

Czech Republic vs Switzerland: Date

The match between Czech Republic and Switzerland will be played on Thursday, June 2, at the Sinobo Stadium in Prague. It will be the first game for both national teams in this edition of the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League.

Czech Republic vs Switzerland: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch Czech Republic vs Switzerland in the US and Canada

The Czech Republic vs Switzerland game for the first round of the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League will be broadcaste in the US exclusively on FuboTV (free trial). If you live in Canada, you can watch it live on DAZN.

How to watch Czech Republic vs Switzerland anywhere

If you want to watch the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League game between Czech Republic and Switzerland but it is not broadcasted in your country, an alternative is to use the Atlas VPN.