Mads Fenger, an ex-Danish youth international, had been on the verge of sealing his dream transfer from his homeland to the Belgian side, Zulte Waregem in 2017. However, as luck would have it, a wrong Wikipedia stat stopped the move from being finalized.

An unprecedented bizarre episode took place in Belgium in 2017 that included former Denmark youth international, Mads Fenger. The then 25-year-old defender was a member of Danish team Randers, but he was expected to move to the Belgian side Zulte Waregem in the summer of 2017. The Dane had consequently traveled to Belgium and posed with the Zulte Waregem jersey.

However, an extraordinary situation is what prevented him from signing a contract with the Belgian side. The centre-back was on the verge of securing the new leap of his carer, but the transfer failed due to - Wikipedia. During the medical tests, the Zulte medical team measured Fenger's height and according to them, he had turned out to be standing tall at 1.83 m.

Meanwhile, on Wikipedia, it said his height was 1.86 m. There had been no such case so far, especially since, Wikipedia is not an official source of information, but this time it was the main culprit for perhaps one of the most transfer failures. What is even more interesting is that Fenger's height was corrected on Wikipedia, so now it says that the Dane, who is now playing for Swedish club Hammarby, is 1.83 m tall.

Mads Fenger's transfer falls through due to Wikipedia

"Zulte Waregem scouts often came to Randers matches to see him and made it clear that they wanted to hire him. Fenger had offers from Poland, Sweden, Norway, but he agreed a four-year contract with Waregem, who at that time, were placed third in the Belgian championship", revealed Fenger's former agent, Mads Bach Lund.

"Everything went well, there was no problem. Nonetheless, then they started saying that something was wrong and the doctors were whispering something in English and Belgian that we didn't understand. They started asking Fenger about his height and he replied: '1.84 or 1.83, you just measured me.'

"That is when the unthinkable happened, as the Belgian club had decided they didn't want to buy Fenger anymore. I received an apology email from their sporting director, in which they said they believed he was 1.86 m tall as written on Wikipedia and other sites. However, when they measured him, they had understood that he was standing at 1.83 m," he ended the anecdote.