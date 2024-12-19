Where to watch Tottenham vs Manchester United live in the USA: 2024/2025 Carabao Cup

Tottenham will face off against Manchester United in the quarterfinal of the 2024/2025 Carabao Cup, and fans in the USA can catch all the action live. The game will be broadcast across multiple platforms, and here’s everything you need to know to tune in and watch these two teams battle for a spot in the next round.

The Carabao Cup quarter-finals feature a marquee showdown as two Big Six heavyweights clash for a coveted spot in the semi-finals. Manchester United enter the contest riding a wave of momentum after their impressive victory in the Manchester Derby, showcasing their strong recent form.

The Red Devils aim to carry that confidence into this competition, but standing in their way is a Tottenham side known for rising to the occasion against top-tier opponents. Despite their inconsistency this season, Spurs have delivered big performances in high-stakes matchups, and they’ll look to replicate that against United in this high-stakes encounter.

When will the Tottenham vs Manchester United match be played?

Tottenham take on Manchester United for the 2024/2025 Carabao Cup quarterfinal this Thursday, December 19. The action is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Tottenham vs Manchester United: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Tottenham vs Manchester United in the USA

Catch this 2024/2025 Carabao Cup clash between Tottenham and Manchester United live in the USA on Paramount+.