Where to watch Chelsea vs Shamrock Rovers live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Conference League

Chelsea will face off against Shamrock Rovers in a Matchday 5 showdown for the 2024/25 UEFA Conference League. Here’s everything you need to know about the kickoff time and full broadcast details, including TV and streaming options for fans watching in the United States.

The final league stage Matchday of the Conference League is set to deliver high-stakes drama as two top teams square off in a highly anticipated showdown. Chelsea, the title favorites, have dominated the competition with a flawless record and aim to complete the group stage with a perfect six wins.

Their opponents, Shamrock Rovers, currently sit on 11 points and are poised to secure direct qualification for the round of 16. However, anything less than a win could push them into the preliminary round, adding immense pressure to their bid to avoid a setback.

When will the Chelsea vs Shamrock Rovers match be played?

Chelsea play against Shamrock Rovers this Thursday, December 19, in a UEFA Conference League Matchday 6 clash. Set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Chelsea vs Shamrock Rovers: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Chelsea vs Shamrock Rovers in the USA

Get ready for this 2024/2025 UEFA Conference League clash between Chelsea and Shamrock Rovers with the match set to be broadcast live in the USA. Fans can catch every thrilling moment of the action on Paramount+ and ViX.