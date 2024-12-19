Another milestone in Darvin Ham‘s career. The Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach and former Los Angeles Lakers head coach has become the only person to win the NBA Cup twice in its first two editions. Recognizing his impressive work, the Bucks brought Ham on board, and he wasted no time, delivering a championship in his first season. Before that success, however, Ham reflected on the challenges he faced with the Lakers, where he guided the team to victory in the inaugural NBA Cup alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

One of Ham’s key contributions with the Bucks has been improving their offensive strategy. With superstar players like Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo, Ham effectively maximized their performance while seamlessly integrating the rest of the roster to achieve this latest triumph.

After clinching the title, Ham spoke to Marc J. Spears of Andscape about his achievements with both the Bucks and the Lakers. “I’ve been super-duper excited to be a part of both—the inaugural and now this one. Two generational talents in both Bron [LeBron James] and Giannis [Antetokounmpo]. Lead one and ride shotgun for the other,” Ham said.

While thrilled with his latest success, Ham also opened up about the difficulties he faced with the Lakers. Specifically, he discussed how injuries to key players like James and Davis affected the team’s performance.

“It’s being reported like I’m just throwing some lineups up against the wall to see what sticks. No, man, we were really navigating a lot—from guys being hurt to having the oldest player in the league [James] to managing A.D.’s injury history. It was a lot,” Ham explained. Despite these challenges, Ham played a crucial role in helping the Lakers make a late-season surge to reach the playoffs.

Ham reflects on his time with the Lakers

Darvin Ham, reflecting on his tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers, spoke candidly about the challenges he faced, including injuries to key players, and shared his perspective on his departure from the franchise. “You feel like you did enough to sustain in one spot. I felt like I did that. I get it. The franchise I’m working for—the expectations can be unrealistic at certain points in time,” Ham explained.

Ham highlighted the progress he made during his time with the team, stating, “To be 33-49 when I was hired, with an unbalanced roster, turn that around, make it to the Western Conference Finals. The very next year, we were a plus-10 in wins, going from 33-49 to 43-39. And guys got paid on my watch.“

He also addressed criticism about the team’s playoff exit, emphasizing their journey to the NBA Western Conference Finals: “People always talk about us losing to Denver, but they never talk about how we got to Denver. We beat a kick-ass young squad in Memphis, and we beat Golden State.“

Ham’s next chapter after the Lakers

After parting ways with the Lakers, Ham didn’t waste time contemplating his next move. Reflecting on the abrupt transition, he said, “I got fired on a Friday, and I was in Montego Bay the following Sunday. I stayed over there for 10 days. I took some time for my wife and I.” That brief period of reflection proved crucial for Ham as he ultimately decided to join the Milwaukee Bucks for the upcoming season.