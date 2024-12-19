The Kansas City Chiefs have already celebrated three Super Bowl wins with Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes, who continue to write NFL history at Arrowhead. And while many contributors are still with them, others have already left the organization.

Some left to pursue bigger contracts, while others were sacrificed by the team in order to create cap space or free up roster spots. The latter was the case of running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, whose exit was confirmed by the Chiefs on Monday.

However, it didn’t take long for the 25-year-old to find a new home. On Wednesday, the New Orleans Saints announced that they’ve signed Edwards-Helaire to their practice roster, terminating the contract of DT Kendal Vickers.

Edwards-Helaire’s numbers with Reid, Mahomes’ Chiefs before the cut

A first-round pick out of LSU in the 2020 NFL Draft, the running back spent five years with the Chiefs. During that time, Edwards-Helaire got to celebrate Super Bowls LVII and LVIII with Reid and Mahomes.

Patrick Mahomes (15) hands off the ball to Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

The running back made 48 appearances on the Chiefs uniform, producing 2,610 rushing yards and 19 total touchdowns apart from playing in eight playoff games with 263 rushing yards and a touchdown.

The bulk of his yards from scrimmage came in his rookie year though (1,100), as his numbers decreased over the years. This season, for instance, he didn’t play a single game with Mahomes and company.

A 2024 NFL season debut with the Saints?

Edwards-Helaire was placed on the non-football injury list before the start of the 2024 NFL season after revealing he’s been dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder and cyclic vomiting syndrome during the offseason. The Chiefs elevated him to the active roster in October but the player was a healthy scratch in every game before his release.

Chiefs Kingdom proved to be a family for Edwards-Helaire, especially during tough moments, which is why Reid wishes to reunite with him at some point. But now it’s time for the player to try his luck in a different environment after so long.

The Saints needed depth at running back as Alvin Kamara picked up a groin injury last time out. Second-year RB Kendre Miller is expected to get more snaps if Kamara misses time, while it remains to be seen whether Edwards-Helaire makes his way to the active roster from the scout team.