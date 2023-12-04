David de Gea could be landing at his next club according to report

When Nick Pope went down injured for Newcastle United in their 1-0 win over lonely Manchester United, it was a stain on an otherwise perfect weekend. Pope suffered a shoulder injury and according to the Telegraph he may be out for up to six months, officially ending his season.

Newcastle is reported to not be willing to wait around and have begun the search for a replacement for Pope for the time being. At the moment said replacement would have to come in the winter transfer market.

Martin Dubravka is said to be the Newcastle goalkeeper to take the team into the new year but now according to The Sun, the Magpies have their sights set on David De Gea.

Situation of De Gea

David De Gea is currently a free agent, his contract ended with Manchester United in the summer, and he did not sign with any club as he calmly views his options. De Gea was one of the Premier League’s highest paid players during his time at Manchester United, so the former Spanish international is in no rush.

De Gea has been linked to Real Betis, Inter Miami of MLS, and Al-Ettifaq but nothing major has transpired in regard to those rumors. De Gea spent 12 years at United and made 545 appearances for the Red Devils.

Career of David De Gea

De Gea began his career at Atlético Madrid in 2009 and would play 57 matches for the team before in 2011 moving to Manchester United. From 2011- 2023 De Gea owned the nets at Old Trafford.

De Gea has won two titles with Atlético Madrid and 8 titles with Manchester United. De Gea won the Premier League Golden Glove twice.