It was a match for the ages over the weekend in the Premier League as Manchester City and Tottenham provided a six-goal thriller that ended 3-3 with City dropping now to third in the standings, Spurs on the other hand are in fifth.

Erling Haaland who did not score in the match and was not happy that referee Simon Hooper called a foul against him when Jack Grealish was going in alone on the Spurs goal at the death of added on time.

The moment Hooper called time on the match; he was circled by the Manchester City players with Haaland being the iratest of the group. Haaland went as far as to go on social media and posted a message “WTF” which could land him in hot water with the FA.

Haaland possible punishment

The English FA has strict rules over arguing with match officials and taking grievances to social media all of which could get the Norwegian superstar in a bind, and he could face a fine and possible suspension.

Haaland has 14 goals in 14 games in the Premier League this season but only had an assist in the match against Spurs.

Pep on the whole incident

Pep Guardiola was calm after the match, as it was his team’s third draw in a row, “I don’t want to criticize them (officials). On the touchline sometimes I lose my mind.

“It’s hard when you review the image, the referee decides to blow the whistle after he has already said to play on. I do not understand this action. It’s a pity. Sometimes football is like life, you do not get what you deserve.”

Haaland would later become a trend on social media for his anger and would retweet a meme of himself stating “Wtf that made me smile for the first time today”.